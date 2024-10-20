Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is not a way that RNA is different from DNA? Both RNA and DNA have phosphate groups, so this is not a difference.

Which of the following is not one of the differences between RNA and DNA? Both RNA and DNA have phosphate groups, so this is not a difference.

Which of these are used in RNA? Ribose, Thymine, Deoxyribose, Phosphate group Ribose and phosphate group are used in RNA.

Which nucleotide indicates the nucleic acid is RNA? The presence of uracil indicates the nucleic acid is RNA.

Meselson and Stahl's experiments proved that DNA replicates by which mode? Meselson and Stahl's experiments proved that DNA replicates by the semiconservative mode.

What are the 3 components of a nucleotide? The three components of a nucleotide are a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Which of the following is not true of a codon? A codon is not a sequence of four nucleotides; it is a sequence of three nucleotides.

Which of the following describes miRNAs and siRNAs? miRNAs and siRNAs are small RNA molecules involved in gene regulation and silencing.

Which three of the following describe a codon? Sequence of three nucleotides, Codes for an amino acid, Found in mRNA, Part of DNA replication A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides, codes for an amino acid, and is found in mRNA.

What enzyme covalently links nucleotides together? DNA ligase covalently links nucleotides together.

What provides the energy for DNA polymerization in a PCR reaction? The energy for DNA polymerization in a PCR reaction is provided by the phosphate groups of dNTPs.

What are the monomers of nucleic acids called? The monomers of nucleic acids are called nucleotides.

Which of the following may use RNA as its genome? Some viruses may use RNA as their genome.

Which enzyme adds new nucleotides to the end of a growing strand? DNA polymerase adds new nucleotides to the end of a growing strand.

If a species has 35 percent adenine in its DNA, what percent of thymine does it have? If a species has 35 percent adenine, it also has 35 percent thymine.

What are the building blocks (monomers) of nucleic acids? The building blocks of nucleic acids are nucleotides.

Why is DNA polymerase from Thermus aquaticus ideal for PCR? DNA polymerase from Thermus aquaticus is ideal for PCR because it is heat-resistant and can withstand the high temperatures used in PCR.

What does a bacterial RNA polymerase produce when it transcribes a protein-coding gene? Bacterial RNA polymerase produces mRNA when it transcribes a protein-coding gene.

Which of the following is not a component of a nucleic acid? Phosphate group, Pentose sugar, Nitrogenous base, Amino acid Amino acid is not a component of a nucleic acid.

What is the role of restriction enzymes in studying the human genome? Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sites, allowing for the analysis and manipulation of the human genome.

What are the three basic components of a nucleotide? The three basic components of a nucleotide are a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

What technique is used for separating DNA fragments according to length? Gel electrophoresis is used for separating DNA fragments according to length.

Which of the following enzymes is required to make complementary DNA (cDNA) from RNA? Reverse transcriptase is required to make complementary DNA (cDNA) from RNA.

mRNA is read 3 bases at a time. What is this sequence called? This sequence is called a codon.

Which of the following is a difference between RNA and DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

A hydroxyl is present at the 3’ end of the growing DNA strand. What is at the 5’ end? A phosphate group is present at the 5’ end of the growing DNA strand.

What are the consequences of having pyrimidine dimers in DNA? Pyrimidine dimers can cause mutations and disrupt DNA replication and transcription.

What is removed during the formation of nucleic acid polymers? Water is removed during the formation of nucleic acid polymers in a dehydration synthesis reaction.

Mature mRNA from a eukaryote would contain each of these features except which of the following? 5' cap, Poly-A tail, Introns, Exons Mature mRNA from a eukaryote would not contain introns.

What is the primary difference between the typical structure of RNA and DNA? RNA is typically single-stranded, while DNA is double-stranded.

Which of the following is not a component of DNA? Phosphate group, Deoxyribose sugar, Uracil, Thymine Uracil is not a component of DNA.

What enzyme allows a retrovirus to make DNA from an RNA template? Reverse transcriptase allows a retrovirus to make DNA from an RNA template.

Which statement about RNA is correct? RNA transfers genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.

How is RNA different than DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

Which is a major difference between messenger RNA molecules and transfer RNA molecules? mRNA carries genetic information, while tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.

Which DNA fragments move farther in the gel when electrophoresis is used? Smaller DNA fragments move farther in the gel during electrophoresis.

What enzyme synthesizes the new strands of DNA in PCR? Taq polymerase synthesizes the new strands of DNA in PCR.

What enzyme is used to make cDNA? Reverse transcriptase is used to make cDNA.

Which of the following statements correctly describes one of Chargaff's rules regarding DNA? Chargaff's rule states that the amount of adenine equals the amount of thymine, and the amount of guanine equals the amount of cytosine in DNA.