Intro to Nucleic Acids - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Intro to Nucleic Acids Concept 1
Hey, everyone. So before we talk about nucleic acids, it's first important to talk about what is a nucleotide. Now a nucleotide represents a monomer or single unit of a nucleic acid. Now, here a nucleic acid is just a polymer of nucleotides that store and encode genetic information. And when we talk about nucleotides, we're gonna say there are 2 types. We have DNA and we have RNA. DNA represents deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA represents ribonucleic acid. With DNA, we're gonna say that we are storing, it stores, genetic information of cellular organisms. We're gonna say RNA, it while it transfers this genetic information from DNA in order to create proteins later on. Now, here, we said that these are 2 types of Nucleotides. It's important to talk about the components of a said Nucleotide. Now, here, before we can talk about a nucleotide, we need to talk about its precursor, which is the nucleoside. A nucleoside consists of 2 things. It consists of a pentose sugar and a nitrogenous base. If we take a look here at this structure before the arrow on the left side of the arrow, we have our pentose sugar and we have our nitrogenous base. So this is a nucleoside. A nucleotide consists of this nucleoside plus a phosphate group. So as we follow the arrow towards the right side, we've attached a phosphate group to our equation here. So a nucleotide, its three components are a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and nitrogenous space. So just remember these key terms when we're talking about nucleotides, nucleosides, and nucleic acids overall.
Intro to Nucleic Acids Concept 2
In this video, we'll talk about RNA nucleotides versus DNA nucleotides. Now here we're going to say that our pentose sugar in RNA is ribose, and when it's DNA, it's 2 deoxy ribose. Now, here is some important terminology. When we say deoxy, deoxy just means without oxygen. So if we take a look at the image on the left side, we're gonna say that this here will represent our RNA nucleotide. We're gonna say here that our RNA nucleotide has a phosphate group. It has its Pentose ring, and it has its nitrogenous base. Remember, those three components make up a nucleotide. Here, though, because it's RNA, the Pentose ring is a ribose sugar. Because it's a ribose sugar, it has an o h group right here. When we talk about DNA, so here we're looking at the DNA nucleotide. It's a nucleotide, so it still has the 3 components that make it up, Which is a phosphate group, a ring, a pentose ring, as well as a nitrogenous space. But, because it's DNA involved, we're not gonna have an o h here, we're gonna have just an h with lost in Oxygen. So that's why we're gonna call this a deoxy ribose sugar. Right? So just remember, these are the key differences between DNA and RNA.
Intro to Nucleic Acids Example 1
In this example question, it says, select the correct statement describing nucleotides. Here, the sugar in DNA has an extra o h group than the sugar in RNA. Now remember, deoxyribose sugar is indicative of DNA. That means we've lost an oxygen. So we wouldn't have an extra o h group. All nucleotides contain a nitrogenous base. This is true. Remember, nucleotides have 3 components, a phosphate group, our pentose ring, as well as a nitrogenous base. So this is true. Here, the sugar in DNA contains one less carbonyl group than the sugar in RNA. So remember, what's the difference between RNA and DNA? We have one less oxygen in DNA. That's why it's deoxyribose sugar involved. Here, all nucleotides containing ribose sugar. This is not true. DNA represents a sugar or it represents a nucleotide, actually. And DNA does not have a ribose sugar. It has a deoxyribose sugar because it has one less oxygen. So here, the only statement that's true is option b. All nucleotides contain a nitrogenous base.