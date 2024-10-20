Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why did Mendel study pea plants? Mendel studied pea plants because they have easily observable traits, can be easily cross-pollinated, and have a short generation time, making them ideal for studying inheritance patterns.

What are the reactants of photosynthesis? The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).

What do scanning electron microscopes and transmission electron microscopes have in common? Both scanning electron microscopes and transmission electron microscopes use electrons to create images of samples, providing high-resolution and detailed views of the sample`s surface or internal structure.

What process adds carbon dioxide to the air? Options: nitrogen cycle, water cycle, respiration, photosynthesis Respiration adds carbon dioxide to the air.

What are Okazaki fragments? Okazaki fragments are short sequences of DNA nucleotides synthesized discontinuously and later linked together during DNA replication on the lagging strand.

Which molecule has two phosphates? Adenosine diphosphate (ADP) has two phosphates.

What is industrial melanism? Industrial melanism is the phenomenon where darker individuals become more common in a population due to industrial pollution, which affects the survival of lighter-colored individuals.

What is a transitional fossil? A transitional fossil is a fossil that shows intermediary forms between different groups of organisms, providing evidence for evolutionary change.

What are the two products of photosynthesis? The two products of photosynthesis are glucose and oxygen.

Which compound is produced during regeneration? Options: PGA, G3P, RuBP, Rubisco RuBP is produced during regeneration in the Calvin cycle.

Which compound is produced during carbon fixation? Options: PGA, G3P, RuBP, C6H12O6 PGA is produced during carbon fixation in the Calvin cycle.

Which type of fossils form from hardening sediment? Sedimentary fossils form from hardening sediment.

What is the one component in photosynthesis that is not recycled and must be constantly available? Sunlight is the component in photosynthesis that is not recycled and must be constantly available.

Which of the following best explains why triploid bananas do not produce seeds? Triploid bananas do not produce seeds because they have an odd number of chromosome sets, which prevents normal meiosis and seed formation.

How did Francesco Redi disprove the idea of spontaneous generation? Francesco Redi disproved spontaneous generation by showing that maggots on decaying meat came from fly eggs, not spontaneously from the meat itself.

What is convergent evolution? Convergent evolution is the process where unrelated organisms independently evolve similar traits due to having to adapt to similar environments or ecological niches.

What is the founder effect? The founder effect is a reduction in genetic diversity that occurs when a small group of individuals establishes a new population, leading to a population that may differ genetically from the original population.

What did Rosalind Franklin’s famous photo 51 show? Rosalind Franklin’s photo 51 showed the helical structure of DNA, which was crucial in determining the double helix model.

What is the difference between natural selection and artificial selection? Natural selection is the process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and reproduce, while artificial selection is the intentional breeding of organisms to produce desired traits.

What is the competitive exclusion principle? The competitive exclusion principle states that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist if other ecological factors are constant.

Which of the following best describes a prion? A prion is an infectious agent composed of protein that can cause neurodegenerative diseases by inducing abnormal folding of normal cellular proteins.

What was Anton van Leeuwenhoek’s contribution in the development of cell theory? Anton van Leeuwenhoek was the first to observe and describe microorganisms using a microscope, contributing to the development of cell theory.

Which of these is reverse transcriptase? Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, used by retroviruses to integrate their genetic material into the host genome.

What is a transgenic organism? A transgenic organism is one that has been genetically modified to contain DNA from another species.

Which of the following statements about enzymes is true? Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions without being consumed in the process.

Which of the following equations represents photosynthesis? The equation for photosynthesis is 6CO2 + 6H2O + light energy → C6H12O6 + 6O2.

Which situation would most likely lead to allopatric speciation? Allopatric speciation is most likely to occur when a population is geographically isolated, preventing gene flow between separated groups.

Which scientific concept did Charles Darwin and Alfred Wallace independently discover? Charles Darwin and Alfred Wallace independently discovered the concept of natural selection.

Why is the Calvin cycle considered a dark reaction? The Calvin cycle is considered a dark reaction because it does not require light to occur; it uses ATP and NADPH produced in the light reactions.

Why are plants important to the carbon cycle? Plants are important to the carbon cycle because they absorb carbon dioxide during photosynthesis and release oxygen, helping to regulate atmospheric CO2 levels.

Two mice with white fur are bred. What will be true of the offspring? The offspring will likely have white fur if the trait is homozygous recessive, but could have different fur colors if the parents carry other alleles.

What is the function of autotrophs in the carbon cycle? Autotrophs function in the carbon cycle by converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds through photosynthesis, providing energy for themselves and other organisms.

What is bacterial transformation? Bacterial transformation is the process by which bacteria take up foreign DNA from their environment, leading to genetic changes.

How were Lamarck’s and Darwin’s ideas most similar? Lamarck’s and Darwin’s ideas were similar in that both proposed mechanisms for how species change over time, although Darwin's theory of natural selection is more widely accepted.

Where is the phosphorus cycle primarily conducted? The phosphorus cycle is primarily conducted in soil and water, where phosphorus is cycled through rocks, organisms, and sediments.

What are plasmids? Plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules found in bacteria that can replicate independently and are often used in genetic engineering.

How are viruses different from bacteria? Viruses are different from bacteria because they are non-living entities that require a host cell to replicate, whereas bacteria are living organisms that can reproduce independently.

Which is an innovation of gymnosperms? An innovation of gymnosperms is the development of seeds, which allow for reproduction without the need for water.