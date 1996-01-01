Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Intro to Organic Chemistry

Why do we take an entire year learning about Organic chemistry? What makes Organic chemistry so special? Let’s find out. 

Examples of Organic Molecules

Organic molecules in your everyday life.

Household products have tons of organic molecules in them! It feels awesome when you know what they mean.

Defining Organic Molecules

What is an organic molecule?

  • Organic Molecule: Any molecule that contains carbon bonded to hydrogen.
  • Hydrocarbon: Any molecule that contains only carbon and hydrogen, and nothing else.
Identifying organic molecules

Orgo isn’t so bad, right? Let’s move on to the next topic. 

