Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #2 Flashcards

What are two products of photosynthesis? The two products of photosynthesis are glucose and oxygen.

Why are seeds an evolutionary advantage for seed plants? Seeds are an evolutionary advantage for seed plants because they protect the embryo, provide nutrients, and allow for dispersal to new locations.

Which of these kingdoms is completely composed of unicellular organisms that are prokaryotic? The kingdom Monera is composed of unicellular organisms that are prokaryotic.

How is natural selection different from artificial selection? Natural selection is the process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and reproduce, while artificial selection is the intentional breeding of organisms to produce desired traits.

Which two characteristics of living things do viruses exhibit? Viruses exhibit the ability to reproduce (only within a host cell) and the ability to evolve over time.

What is the source of energy that drives photosynthesis? Options: sunlight, hydrogen ions, electrons, oxygen Sunlight is the source of energy that drives photosynthesis.

Which invention from the 17th century allowed for the development of modern cell theory? The invention of the microscope in the 17th century allowed for the development of modern cell theory.

What is the fluid mosaic model? The fluid mosaic model describes the structure of cell membranes as a mosaic of components, including phospholipids, cholesterol, proteins, and carbohydrates, that gives the membrane a fluid character.

What is the difference between alcoholic fermentation and lactic acid fermentation? Alcoholic fermentation converts pyruvate into ethanol and CO2, while lactic acid fermentation converts pyruvate into lactic acid.

How does an F+ cell differ from an Hfr cell? An F+ cell contains a plasmid with the fertility factor, while an Hfr cell has the fertility factor integrated into its chromosome, allowing for high-frequency recombination.

What is the main difference between dispersal and vicariance? Dispersal involves the movement of organisms to new areas, while vicariance involves the separation of populations due to geographical barriers.

Which of the following occurs during the Calvin cycle? During the Calvin cycle, carbon dioxide is fixed into organic molecules using ATP and NADPH.

What is the role of Agrobacterium tumefaciens in the production of transgenic plants? Agrobacterium tumefaciens is used to transfer foreign DNA into plant cells, facilitating the production of transgenic plants.

What role does oxygen play in the electron transport chain? Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing for the production of water and ATP.

Which molecule did Carl Woese study to produce his tree of life? Carl Woese studied ribosomal RNA (rRNA) to produce his tree of life.

Compare: How were the outcomes of Pasteur’s and Redi’s experiments similar? Both Pasteur’s and Redi’s experiments provided evidence against spontaneous generation, showing that life does not arise from non-living matter.

Why is using bacteria to produce insulin such an exciting prospect? Using bacteria to produce insulin is exciting because it allows for large-scale, cost-effective production of human insulin for diabetes treatment.

Which of the following is a possible litter for two heterozygous black mice? A possible litter for two heterozygous black mice could include offspring with black or brown fur, depending on the inheritance of alleles.

Which of the following is a true statement about codons? Codons are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis.

Which virus has a structure that includes an outer lipid bilayer that is studded with proteins? Enveloped viruses have a structure that includes an outer lipid bilayer studded with proteins.

Which organisms release carbon dioxide as waste? Organisms that perform cellular respiration, such as animals and plants, release carbon dioxide as waste.

Who identified animalcules? What are animalcules? Anton van Leeuwenhoek identified animalcules, which are microscopic organisms observed under a microscope.

What is the name of the islands where Darwin studied tortoises and finches? Darwin studied tortoises and finches on the Galápagos Islands.

Which of the following is an output of photosynthesis? Oxygen is an output of photosynthesis.

What process do plants use to produce sugar? Plants use photosynthesis to produce sugar.

What effect can bottleneck events have on populations that have nearly become extinct? Bottleneck events can reduce genetic diversity and increase the risk of extinction for populations.

Which of the following is a product of photosynthesis? Glucose is a product of photosynthesis.

Which examples are of biotechnology? Examples of biotechnology include genetic engineering, cloning, and the use of microorganisms to produce pharmaceuticals.

What is the overall equation for photosynthesis? The overall equation for photosynthesis is 6CO2 + 6H2O + light energy → C6H12O6 + 6O2.

What is the main product or purpose of photosynthesis? The main product of photosynthesis is glucose, and its purpose is to convert light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.

How did Mendel control pollination in pea plants? Mendel controlled pollination in pea plants by manually transferring pollen from one plant to another, ensuring specific crosses.

Chloroplasts use the energy captured by chlorophyll to make what? Chloroplasts use the energy captured by chlorophyll to make ATP and NADPH during photosynthesis.

Which of the following could be a sequence in the carbon cycle? A sequence in the carbon cycle could be: photosynthesis → respiration → decomposition → fossilization.

What are extremophiles? Extremophiles are organisms that thrive in extreme environmental conditions, such as high temperature, acidity, or salinity.

Which is a frameshift mutation? A frameshift mutation is a genetic mutation caused by insertions or deletions of nucleotides that change the reading frame of the genetic sequence.

What are index fossils? Index fossils are fossils of organisms that lived during a specific time period and are used to help date rock layers.

Which statement about natural selection on early Earth is correct? Natural selection on early Earth would have favored organisms that could survive and reproduce in the harsh conditions of the time.

Which is one of the seven characteristics that Mendel observed in pea plants? One of the seven characteristics Mendel observed in pea plants is seed color.

What are the raw materials for photosynthesis? The raw materials for photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.