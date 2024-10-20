Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #3 Flashcards
Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #3
- How can a lock and key be used to describe an enzyme?The lock and key model describes how an enzymes active site is specifically shaped to fit a particular substrate, similar to how a key fits a lock.
- What is the difference between a point mutation and a frameshift mutation?A point mutation involves a change in a single nucleotide, while a frameshift mutation involves insertions or deletions that alter the reading frame.
- What is the net gain of the Calvin cycle?The net gain of the Calvin cycle is the production of G3P, which can be used to form glucose and other carbohydrates.
- How does carbon dioxide enter plants?Carbon dioxide enters plants through small openings called stomata on the leaves.
- What is the role of rubisco in the Calvin cycle?Rubisco is an enzyme that catalyzes the fixation of carbon dioxide into organic molecules during the Calvin cycle.
- What is cDNA?cDNA is complementary DNA synthesized from an RNA template using the enzyme reverse transcriptase.
- Where does a plant get the energy necessary to drive the chemical reaction in photosynthesis?A plant gets the energy necessary for photosynthesis from sunlight.
- What are the 3 reactants of photosynthesis?The three reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
- What is the main difference between catabolic and anabolic reactions?Catabolic reactions break down molecules to release energy, while anabolic reactions build up molecules and require energy.
- What is the role of NADP+ in photosynthesis?NADP+ acts as an electron carrier, becoming reduced to NADPH during the light reactions of photosynthesis.
- What is disruptive selection?Disruptive selection is a type of natural selection that favors extreme phenotypes over intermediate ones, potentially leading to speciation.
- Why are yeast good organisms for studying natural selection?Yeast are good for studying natural selection because they have a short generation time, are easy to manipulate genetically, and can be grown in controlled environments.
- Which of the following are considered parts of the lac operon?Parts of the lac operon include the promoter, operator, and structural genes (lacZ, lacY, lacA).
- How is a cast fossil different from a mold fossil?A cast fossil is formed when minerals fill in a mold fossil, creating a replica of the organism, while a mold fossil is an impression left in sediment.
- What is the original source of energy in a food chain?The original source of energy in a food chain is sunlight.
- What is a domain? What are the three domains of life on Earth?A domain is the highest taxonomic rank in the classification of life. The three domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
- What is complete dominance?Complete dominance occurs when one allele completely masks the effect of another allele in a heterozygous individual.
- Why are enzymes important to living things?Enzymes are important because they speed up chemical reactions necessary for life processes, allowing them to occur at rates that sustain life.
- What do we mean when we use the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross?A monohybrid cross involves one trait, while a dihybrid cross involves two traits.
- Which is the only macromolecule to contain phosphorus atoms?Nucleic acids are the only macromolecules that contain phosphorus atoms.
- What is competitive exclusion?Competitive exclusion is the principle that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist if other ecological factors are constant.
- Who suggested that peppered moths were an example of natural selection?Bernard Kettlewell suggested that peppered moths were an example of natural selection.
- What is a molecular clock?A molecular clock is a method used to estimate the time of evolutionary divergence based on the rate of genetic mutations.
- Which domain has organisms that live in extreme environments?The domain Archaea includes organisms that live in extreme environments.
- The oldest fossils found are of what type of organism?The oldest fossils found are of prokaryotic organisms, such as bacteria.
- What is the role of photosynthesis in the carbon cycle?Photosynthesis plays a role in the carbon cycle by converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds, thus reducing atmospheric CO2 levels.
- Where would you expect to find the most photosynthesis in an ocean biome?The most photosynthesis in an ocean biome occurs in the photic zone, where sunlight penetrates the water.
- What is one of the benefits of using rDNA technology?One benefit of using rDNA technology is the ability to produce genetically modified organisms with desirable traits, such as disease resistance.
- Which organic molecules are used for long-term energy storage?Lipids are organic molecules used for long-term energy storage.
- Which type of succession is faster?Secondary succession is faster than primary succession because it occurs in areas where soil is already present.
- What is an Okazaki fragment?An Okazaki fragment is a short segment of DNA synthesized on the lagging strand during DNA replication.
- Why are viruses not considered living?Viruses are not considered living because they cannot reproduce independently and lack cellular structure.
- What characteristic of viruses distinguishes them from cells?Viruses lack cellular structure and cannot carry out metabolic processes independently, distinguishing them from cells.
- What is the molecule that can account for both the unity and the diversity of life?DNA is the molecule that accounts for both the unity and diversity of life.
- Which of the following is true about transitional fossils?Transitional fossils provide evidence for evolutionary change by showing intermediary forms between different groups of organisms.
- Along with Louis Pasteur, who else contributed to disproving spontaneous generation?Francesco Redi contributed to disproving spontaneous generation along with Louis Pasteur.
- Which term means the study of the molecules and chemical reactions that occur in living cells?Biochemistry is the study of the molecules and chemical reactions that occur in living cells.
- Which of the following is an r-selected species?An r-selected species is one that produces many offspring with little parental investment, such as insects.
- What does semi-conservative replication mean?Semi-conservative replication means that each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
- A pine tree seed may begin to grow into a new tree. What is this called?This process is called germination.