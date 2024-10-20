Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How can a lock and key be used to describe an enzyme? The lock and key model describes how an enzymes active site is specifically shaped to fit a particular substrate, similar to how a key fits a lock.

What is the difference between a point mutation and a frameshift mutation? A point mutation involves a change in a single nucleotide, while a frameshift mutation involves insertions or deletions that alter the reading frame.

What is the net gain of the Calvin cycle? The net gain of the Calvin cycle is the production of G3P, which can be used to form glucose and other carbohydrates.

How does carbon dioxide enter plants? Carbon dioxide enters plants through small openings called stomata on the leaves.

What is the role of rubisco in the Calvin cycle? Rubisco is an enzyme that catalyzes the fixation of carbon dioxide into organic molecules during the Calvin cycle.

What is cDNA? cDNA is complementary DNA synthesized from an RNA template using the enzyme reverse transcriptase.

Where does a plant get the energy necessary to drive the chemical reaction in photosynthesis? A plant gets the energy necessary for photosynthesis from sunlight.

What are the 3 reactants of photosynthesis? The three reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.

What is the main difference between catabolic and anabolic reactions? Catabolic reactions break down molecules to release energy, while anabolic reactions build up molecules and require energy.

What is the role of NADP+ in photosynthesis? NADP+ acts as an electron carrier, becoming reduced to NADPH during the light reactions of photosynthesis.

What is disruptive selection? Disruptive selection is a type of natural selection that favors extreme phenotypes over intermediate ones, potentially leading to speciation.

Why are yeast good organisms for studying natural selection? Yeast are good for studying natural selection because they have a short generation time, are easy to manipulate genetically, and can be grown in controlled environments.

Which of the following are considered parts of the lac operon? Parts of the lac operon include the promoter, operator, and structural genes (lacZ, lacY, lacA).

How is a cast fossil different from a mold fossil? A cast fossil is formed when minerals fill in a mold fossil, creating a replica of the organism, while a mold fossil is an impression left in sediment.

What is the original source of energy in a food chain? The original source of energy in a food chain is sunlight.

What is a domain? What are the three domains of life on Earth? A domain is the highest taxonomic rank in the classification of life. The three domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.

What is complete dominance? Complete dominance occurs when one allele completely masks the effect of another allele in a heterozygous individual.

Why are enzymes important to living things? Enzymes are important because they speed up chemical reactions necessary for life processes, allowing them to occur at rates that sustain life.

What do we mean when we use the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross? A monohybrid cross involves one trait, while a dihybrid cross involves two traits.

Which is the only macromolecule to contain phosphorus atoms? Nucleic acids are the only macromolecules that contain phosphorus atoms.

What is competitive exclusion? Competitive exclusion is the principle that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist if other ecological factors are constant.

Who suggested that peppered moths were an example of natural selection? Bernard Kettlewell suggested that peppered moths were an example of natural selection.

What is a molecular clock? A molecular clock is a method used to estimate the time of evolutionary divergence based on the rate of genetic mutations.

Which domain has organisms that live in extreme environments? The domain Archaea includes organisms that live in extreme environments.

The oldest fossils found are of what type of organism? The oldest fossils found are of prokaryotic organisms, such as bacteria.

What is the role of photosynthesis in the carbon cycle? Photosynthesis plays a role in the carbon cycle by converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds, thus reducing atmospheric CO2 levels.

Where would you expect to find the most photosynthesis in an ocean biome? The most photosynthesis in an ocean biome occurs in the photic zone, where sunlight penetrates the water.

What is one of the benefits of using rDNA technology? One benefit of using rDNA technology is the ability to produce genetically modified organisms with desirable traits, such as disease resistance.

Which organic molecules are used for long-term energy storage? Lipids are organic molecules used for long-term energy storage.

Which type of succession is faster? Secondary succession is faster than primary succession because it occurs in areas where soil is already present.

What is an Okazaki fragment? An Okazaki fragment is a short segment of DNA synthesized on the lagging strand during DNA replication.

Why are viruses not considered living? Viruses are not considered living because they cannot reproduce independently and lack cellular structure.

What characteristic of viruses distinguishes them from cells? Viruses lack cellular structure and cannot carry out metabolic processes independently, distinguishing them from cells.

What is the molecule that can account for both the unity and the diversity of life? DNA is the molecule that accounts for both the unity and diversity of life.

Which of the following is true about transitional fossils? Transitional fossils provide evidence for evolutionary change by showing intermediary forms between different groups of organisms.

Along with Louis Pasteur, who else contributed to disproving spontaneous generation? Francesco Redi contributed to disproving spontaneous generation along with Louis Pasteur.

Which term means the study of the molecules and chemical reactions that occur in living cells? Biochemistry is the study of the molecules and chemical reactions that occur in living cells.

Which of the following is an r-selected species? An r-selected species is one that produces many offspring with little parental investment, such as insects.

What does semi-conservative replication mean? Semi-conservative replication means that each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.