Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #4 Flashcards

Woese proposed a new classification system in 1990. What was different about his system? Woeses classification system introduced the three domains of life: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya, based on differences in rRNA.

Is evolution a random process? Evolution is not entirely random; it involves random mutations but is guided by non-random natural selection.

Which of the following statements best describes the function of reverse transcriptase? Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, allowing retroviruses to integrate their genetic material into the host genome.

Which of these infectious agents do not have nucleic acid? Prions are infectious agents that do not have nucleic acid.

What is descent with modification? Descent with modification is the principle that species change over time, giving rise to new species while sharing a common ancestor.

Which nutrient is not cycled through the atmosphere? Phosphorus is not cycled through the atmosphere; it is cycled through soil and water.

Which of the following is incorrect about prophages? Prophages are viral DNA integrated into the host genome; they do not immediately cause lysis of the host cell.

What is the 3 carbon molecule that has become the energy storage during the Calvin cycle? G3P (glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate) is the 3-carbon molecule that serves as energy storage during the Calvin cycle.

How much energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next? Approximately 10% of energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next.

What role does recombinant DNA play in genetic engineering? Recombinant DNA allows for the insertion of foreign genes into organisms, enabling genetic modifications and the production of desired traits.

Which type(s) of organic compounds provide energy? Carbohydrates and lipids are organic compounds that provide energy.

What invention best helped scientists to develop the cell theory? The invention of the microscope best helped scientists to develop the cell theory.

What are transitional fossils? Transitional fossils are fossils that show intermediary forms between different groups of organisms, providing evidence for evolutionary change.

Why is replication called “semi-conservative?” Replication is called semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.

The land plants are probably descendants of which of these groups? Land plants are probably descendants of green algae.

What is the molecule that leaves the Calvin cycle to be converted into glucose? G3P (glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate) leaves the Calvin cycle to be converted into glucose.

Contrast: How were the designs of Pasteur’s and Redi’s experiments different? Pasteur used swan-neck flasks to prevent microbial contamination, while Redi used covered and uncovered jars to test for spontaneous generation.

Which method estimates the age of a fossil by comparing it to another fossil? Relative dating estimates the age of a fossil by comparing it to another fossil.

Which of these represents the male gametophyte generation of an angiosperm? Pollen grains represent the male gametophyte generation of an angiosperm.

What role do plants play in the carbon cycle? Plants absorb carbon dioxide during photosynthesis and release oxygen, helping to regulate atmospheric CO2 levels.

Which of these is one of the main reasons why viruses are not classified as living organisms? Viruses are not classified as living organisms because they cannot reproduce independently and lack cellular structure.

Lichens and mosses are the pioneer species that appear in the kind of succession? Lichens and mosses are pioneer species that appear in primary succession.

Which of the following describes a catabolic reaction? A catabolic reaction involves the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy.

What is the carbon source in citrate agar? Citrate is the carbon source in citrate agar.

What is the basic structure of a virus? The basic structure of a virus includes a protein coat (capsid) surrounding genetic material (DNA or RNA).

What are climax species? Climax species are stable, long-lived species that dominate an ecosystem at the final stage of succession.

Why are C4 plants more suited to hot climates than C3 plants? C4 plants are more suited to hot climates because they have a mechanism to efficiently fix carbon dioxide, reducing photorespiration.

Why did Gregor Mendel use peas in his experiments? Gregor Mendel used peas because they have easily observable traits, can be easily cross-pollinated, and have a short generation time.

If you crossed two heterozygous plants, what would be true of the offspring? The offspring would exhibit a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive traits, according to Mendelian inheritance.

Which role does photosynthesis play in the carbon cycle? Photosynthesis converts carbon dioxide into organic compounds, reducing atmospheric CO2 levels and providing energy for organisms.

Why are viruses called obligate intracellular parasites? Viruses are called obligate intracellular parasites because they require a host cell to replicate and cannot survive independently.

What is another name for macroevolution? Another name for macroevolution is speciation, which refers to the emergence of new species over time.

What is the function of fermentation? The function of fermentation is to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen.

What is character displacement? Character displacement is the phenomenon where similar species evolve distinct traits to minimize competition when they coexist.

What does tRNA do? tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis, matching its anticodon with the mRNA codon.

What nutrient provides energy storage? Lipids provide long-term energy storage.

Which of these was not characteristic of the first cells on Earth? The first cells on Earth were not multicellular; they were simple, single-celled organisms.