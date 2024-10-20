Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which scientist studied heredity in pea plants? Gregor Mendel studied heredity in pea plants.

Which macromolecule stores large amounts of energy? Lipids store large amounts of energy.

Why have trans fats been banned from some restaurants? How are they created? Trans fats have been banned because they increase the risk of heart disease. They are created by hydrogenating vegetable oils.

Which of the following best describes the primary role of microorganisms in food production? Microorganisms play a primary role in food production by fermenting ingredients to produce products like yogurt, cheese, and bread.

Which of the following is used in photosynthesis by both plants and cyanobacteria? Chlorophyll is used in photosynthesis by both plants and cyanobacteria.

What is recycled in fermentation? NAD+ is recycled in fermentation, allowing glycolysis to continue.

Which of the following individuals argued in favor of the theory of spontaneous generation? John Needham argued in favor of the theory of spontaneous generation.

What are the products for photosynthesis? The products of photosynthesis are glucose and oxygen.

Which could be a reason viruses are considered nonliving things? Viruses are considered nonliving because they cannot reproduce independently and lack cellular structure.

Which of the following provid...ring the electron transport system? During the electron transport system, electrons are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.

What triggers the first stage of photosynthesis? Sunlight triggers the first stage of photosynthesis by exciting electrons in chlorophyll.

What happens during the Calvin cycle? During the Calvin cycle, carbon dioxide is fixed into organic molecules using ATP and NADPH.

Which nutrient contains the most calories per gram? Lipids contain the most calories per gram, providing 9 calories per gram.

Which of the following is true of viroids? Viroids are small, circular RNA molecules that infect plants and can cause disease.

Which type of nutrient functions primarily as an energy source for cells? Carbohydrates function primarily as an energy source for cells.

What is the best definition of fossil range? Fossil range refers to the time period during which a particular species existed, as indicated by its fossil record.

Which of the following would be synthesized using 5′-CAGTTCGGA-3′ as a template? The complementary DNA strand synthesized would be 3′-GTCAAGCCT-5′.

Which of the following foods are not produced by fermentation? Foods like fresh fruits and vegetables are not produced by fermentation.

If a plant were to be exposed to only red light, what would happen? If a plant were exposed to only red light, photosynthesis would still occur, but potentially at a reduced rate compared to full-spectrum light.

The study of nutrient cycling through the environment is an example of which of the following? The study of nutrient cycling through the environment is an example of ecology.

What would be the most likely effect of a mutation in the operator of a lac operon? A mutation in the operator of a lac operon could prevent the repressor from binding, leading to continuous expression of the operon.

Which fermentation product is important for making bread rise? Carbon dioxide is the fermentation product important for making bread rise.

What is the difference between an F+ and an Hfr bacterium? An F+ bacterium contains a plasmid with the fertility factor, while an Hfr bacterium has the fertility factor integrated into its chromosome.

What is the primary purpose of fermentation? The primary purpose of fermentation is to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen.

Which of the following is not a catabolic process? Photosynthesis is not a catabolic process; it is an anabolic process.

What is the product of the Calvin cycle? The product of the Calvin cycle is G3P, which can be used to form glucose and other carbohydrates.

Which statement is true about viruses? Viruses are acellular infectious agents that require a host cell to replicate.

How does natural selection differ from artificial selection? Natural selection is the process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and reproduce, while artificial selection is the intentional breeding of organisms to produce desired traits.

Which of the following genomes are typically composed of a singular circular chromosome? Bacterial genomes are typically composed of a singular circular chromosome.

Mendels study of what plant eventually revolutionized the understanding of heredity? Mendels study of pea plants revolutionized the understanding of heredity.

What is the template used to create cDNA libraries? The template used to create cDNA libraries is mRNA.

Why are viruses unable to perform any metabolic functions independently? Viruses are unable to perform metabolic functions independently because they lack cellular machinery and rely on host cells for replication.

What does the Calvin cycle produce? The Calvin cycle produces G3P, which can be used to form glucose and other carbohydrates.

What is a major reason that a virus is considered to be a nonliving thing? A major reason a virus is considered nonliving is that it cannot reproduce independently and lacks cellular structure.

What do CAM plants do to help reduce the loss of water and still capture carbon dioxide? CAM plants open their stomata at night to capture carbon dioxide, reducing water loss during the day.

Which of the following is not a product of fermentation? Oxygen is not a product of fermentation.

Which of the following is biochemical evidence for evolution? Similarities in DNA sequences among different species provide biochemical evidence for evolution.

Why are C3 plants so-named? C3 plants are so-named because the first stable product of carbon fixation is a 3-carbon molecule, 3-phosphoglycerate (3-PGA).

Which is a product of photosynthesis and a reactant of respiration? Oxygen is a product of photosynthesis and a reactant of respiration.