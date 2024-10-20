Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #6 Flashcards
Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
1/40
Terms in this set (40)
- What characteristic of short tandem repeats (STRs) DNA makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting?STRs are useful for DNA fingerprinting because they vary greatly among individuals, allowing for unique identification.
- What is photophosphorylation?Photophosphorylation is the process of generating ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using the energy of sunlight during photosynthesis.
- What enzyme carried by HIV can copy the viral RNA genome into complementary DNA?Reverse transcriptase is the enzyme carried by HIV that copies the viral RNA genome into complementary DNA.
- What is the main purpose of fermentation?The main purpose of fermentation is to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen.
- Both types of fermentation (lactic acid and alcoholic fermentation) have what stage to start with?Both types of fermentation start with glycolysis.
- Which of the following are important electron carriers for a cell?NADH and FADH2 are important electron carriers for a cell.
- What molecule is reduced in the Calvin cycle?NADP+ is reduced to NADPH in the Calvin cycle.
- What is the goal of fermentation?The goal of fermentation is to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen.
- In lactic acid fermentation, which acts to accept the electrons from NADH?Pyruvate acts to accept the electrons from NADH in lactic acid fermentation.
- Where does the oxygen that is generated by photosynthesis come from?The oxygen generated by photosynthesis comes from the splitting of water molecules during the light-dependent reactions.
- Which of the following scientists was the first to observe bacteria?Anton van Leeuwenhoek was the first to observe bacteria.
- Which of the following are involved in biogeochemical cycles?Carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus are involved in biogeochemical cycles.
- Which of the following statements regarding chlamydia is not true?Chlamydia is not a virus; it is a bacterium that can cause infections in humans.
- Why is phosphorus an important biological molecule?Phosphorus is important because it is a key component of DNA, RNA, and ATP, essential for energy transfer and genetic information.
- Which statement is the correct definition of polycistronic mRNA?Polycistronic mRNA is a single mRNA molecule that encodes multiple proteins, common in prokaryotes.
- What molecule is the source of the protons that are used to establish the proton gradient?Water is the source of protons used to establish the proton gradient during photosynthesis.
- How do index fossils assist in dating other fossils?Index fossils assist in dating other fossils by providing a reference point for the age of rock layers.
- What molecule is produced by light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle)?G3P (glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate) is produced by the light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle).
- What do producers use as their primary energy source?Producers use sunlight as their primary energy source.
- Which scientist tested the hypothesis that microorganisms can arise by spontaneous generation?Louis Pasteur tested the hypothesis that microorganisms can arise by spontaneous generation.
- What is the job of NADH and FADH2?NADH and FADH2 carry electrons to the electron transport chain, where they are used to produce ATP.
- Which molecule donates electrons for the synthesis of NADPH in chloroplasts?Water donates electrons for the synthesis of NADPH in chloroplasts.
- Organisms in which group are responsible for the phenomenon called “red tide”?Dinoflagellates are responsible for the phenomenon called “red tide.”
- What happens to the lac operon in the absence of lactose?In the absence of lactose, the lac operon is repressed, preventing transcription of the genes involved in lactose metabolism.
- How does photosynthesis benefit organisms that are not plants?Photosynthesis benefits non-plant organisms by producing oxygen and organic compounds that serve as food and energy sources.
- Which theory was developed based on observations made on the Galápagos Islands?The theory of natural selection was developed based on observations made on the Galápagos Islands.
- What happens to the repressor of the lac operon when lactose is not available?When lactose is not available, the repressor binds to the operator, preventing transcription of the lac operon.
- What is the main similarity between the processes of artificial selection and natural selection?The main similarity is that both processes result in changes in the traits of organisms over time.
- Which type of succession takes longer?Primary succession takes longer than secondary succession because it starts on bare rock or soil.
- What is the name of the subunit of bacterial RNA polymerase that recognizes the promoter of a gene?The sigma factor is the subunit of bacterial RNA polymerase that recognizes the promoter of a gene.
- Seeds can grow into which of the following types of plants?Seeds can grow into angiosperms and gymnosperms.
- What was simulated in the Miller-Urey experiment?The Miller-Urey experiment simulated the conditions of early Earth to test the chemical origins of life.
- Which of the following pathway is correct for the Calvin cycle?The correct pathway for the Calvin cycle is carbon fixation → reduction → regeneration.
- Why do most scientists agree that viruses are nonliving entities?Most scientists agree that viruses are nonliving because they cannot reproduce independently and lack cellular structure.
- What type of organism did the enzyme Taq polymerase come from?Taq polymerase came from the bacterium Thermus aquaticus.
- Archaea are known to live in what types of environments?Archaea are known to live in extreme environments, such as high temperature, acidity, or salinity.
- What does a bacteriophage inject into a bacterial cell?A bacteriophage injects its genetic material (DNA or RNA) into a bacterial cell.
- How do scientists organize and classify organisms?Scientists organize and classify organisms using a hierarchical system based on evolutionary relationships, including domains, kingdoms, phyla, classes, orders, families, genera, and species.
- What is the name of the origin of replication in E. coli?The origin of replication in E. coli is called oriC.
- What normally happens to viral DNA when it enters a bacteria cell?Viral DNA can integrate into the bacterial genome as a prophage or replicate independently, leading to lysis of the host cell.