Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #6 Flashcards

What characteristic of short tandem repeats (STRs) DNA makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting? STRs are useful for DNA fingerprinting because they vary greatly among individuals, allowing for unique identification.

What is photophosphorylation? Photophosphorylation is the process of generating ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using the energy of sunlight during photosynthesis.

What enzyme carried by HIV can copy the viral RNA genome into complementary DNA? Reverse transcriptase is the enzyme carried by HIV that copies the viral RNA genome into complementary DNA.

What is the main purpose of fermentation? The main purpose of fermentation is to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP in the absence of oxygen.

Both types of fermentation (lactic acid and alcoholic fermentation) have what stage to start with? Both types of fermentation start with glycolysis.

Which of the following are important electron carriers for a cell? NADH and FADH2 are important electron carriers for a cell.

What molecule is reduced in the Calvin cycle? NADP+ is reduced to NADPH in the Calvin cycle.

In lactic acid fermentation, which acts to accept the electrons from NADH? Pyruvate acts to accept the electrons from NADH in lactic acid fermentation.

Where does the oxygen that is generated by photosynthesis come from? The oxygen generated by photosynthesis comes from the splitting of water molecules during the light-dependent reactions.

Which of the following scientists was the first to observe bacteria? Anton van Leeuwenhoek was the first to observe bacteria.

Which of the following are involved in biogeochemical cycles? Carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus are involved in biogeochemical cycles.

Which of the following statements regarding chlamydia is not true? Chlamydia is not a virus; it is a bacterium that can cause infections in humans.

Why is phosphorus an important biological molecule? Phosphorus is important because it is a key component of DNA, RNA, and ATP, essential for energy transfer and genetic information.

Which statement is the correct definition of polycistronic mRNA? Polycistronic mRNA is a single mRNA molecule that encodes multiple proteins, common in prokaryotes.

What molecule is the source of the protons that are used to establish the proton gradient? Water is the source of protons used to establish the proton gradient during photosynthesis.

How do index fossils assist in dating other fossils? Index fossils assist in dating other fossils by providing a reference point for the age of rock layers.

What molecule is produced by light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle)? G3P (glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate) is produced by the light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle).

What do producers use as their primary energy source? Producers use sunlight as their primary energy source.

Which scientist tested the hypothesis that microorganisms can arise by spontaneous generation? Louis Pasteur tested the hypothesis that microorganisms can arise by spontaneous generation.

What is the job of NADH and FADH2? NADH and FADH2 carry electrons to the electron transport chain, where they are used to produce ATP.

Which molecule donates electrons for the synthesis of NADPH in chloroplasts? Water donates electrons for the synthesis of NADPH in chloroplasts.

Organisms in which group are responsible for the phenomenon called “red tide”? Dinoflagellates are responsible for the phenomenon called “red tide.”

What happens to the lac operon in the absence of lactose? In the absence of lactose, the lac operon is repressed, preventing transcription of the genes involved in lactose metabolism.

How does photosynthesis benefit organisms that are not plants? Photosynthesis benefits non-plant organisms by producing oxygen and organic compounds that serve as food and energy sources.

Which theory was developed based on observations made on the Galápagos Islands? The theory of natural selection was developed based on observations made on the Galápagos Islands.

What happens to the repressor of the lac operon when lactose is not available? When lactose is not available, the repressor binds to the operator, preventing transcription of the lac operon.

What is the main similarity between the processes of artificial selection and natural selection? The main similarity is that both processes result in changes in the traits of organisms over time.

Which type of succession takes longer? Primary succession takes longer than secondary succession because it starts on bare rock or soil.

What is the name of the subunit of bacterial RNA polymerase that recognizes the promoter of a gene? The sigma factor is the subunit of bacterial RNA polymerase that recognizes the promoter of a gene.

Seeds can grow into which of the following types of plants? Seeds can grow into angiosperms and gymnosperms.

What was simulated in the Miller-Urey experiment? The Miller-Urey experiment simulated the conditions of early Earth to test the chemical origins of life.

Which of the following pathway is correct for the Calvin cycle? The correct pathway for the Calvin cycle is carbon fixation → reduction → regeneration.

Why do most scientists agree that viruses are nonliving entities? Most scientists agree that viruses are nonliving because they cannot reproduce independently and lack cellular structure.

What type of organism did the enzyme Taq polymerase come from? Taq polymerase came from the bacterium Thermus aquaticus.

Archaea are known to live in what types of environments? Archaea are known to live in extreme environments, such as high temperature, acidity, or salinity.

What does a bacteriophage inject into a bacterial cell? A bacteriophage injects its genetic material (DNA or RNA) into a bacterial cell.

How do scientists organize and classify organisms? Scientists organize and classify organisms using a hierarchical system based on evolutionary relationships, including domains, kingdoms, phyla, classes, orders, families, genera, and species.

What is the name of the origin of replication in E. coli? The origin of replication in E. coli is called oriC.