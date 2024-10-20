Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #7 Flashcards
Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #7
You can tap to flip the card.
1/17
Terms in this set (17)
- How would you describe the process of artificial selection?Artificial selection is the intentional breeding of organisms to produce desired traits.
- Which is the correct order of the flow of energy in a food chain?The correct order is: sunlight → producers → primary consumers → secondary consumers → tertiary consumers.
- What happens along an electron transport chain?Along an electron transport chain, electrons are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
- What is self-pollination?Self-pollination is the process where pollen from a flower fertilizes the ovules of the same flower or another flower on the same plant.
- Why did Mendel choose to study pea plants?Mendel chose to study pea plants because they have easily observable traits, can be easily cross-pollinated, and have a short generation time.
- What does reverse transcriptase do?Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, allowing retroviruses to integrate their genetic material into the host genome.
- What important information about the Galápagos Islands tortoises did Darwin learn?Darwin learned that the tortoises had different shell shapes depending on the island, suggesting adaptation to different environments.
- Which of the following would be used by a chemoorganotroph for energy?A chemoorganotroph would use organic compounds for energy.
- Which process does not release energy from glucose?Photosynthesis does not release energy from glucose; it produces glucose.
- What organism is thought to have added oxygen to Earths early atmosphere?Cyanobacteria are thought to have added oxygen to Earths early atmosphere through photosynthesis.
- What type of rock might contain evidence of past life?Sedimentary rock might contain evidence of past life, such as fossils.
- What is a prophage?A prophage is viral DNA integrated into the host genome, remaining dormant until activated.
- What is the output of photosynthesis?The output of photosynthesis is glucose and oxygen.
- What is the main difference between food chains and food webs?Food chains show a linear sequence of energy flow, while food webs show interconnected food chains in an ecosystem.
- What bacteria were genetically engineered to produce insulin?E. coli bacteria were genetically engineered to produce insulin.
- What does the directed-pollination hypothesis suggest?The directed-pollination hypothesis suggests that flowers have evolved traits to attract specific pollinators, enhancing reproductive success.
- What makes up the electron transport chain?The electron transport chain is made up of a series of proteins and complexes that transfer electrons and pump protons to create a gradient.