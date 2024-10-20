Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #7 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #7
  • How would you describe the process of artificial selection?
    Artificial selection is the intentional breeding of organisms to produce desired traits.
  • Which is the correct order of the flow of energy in a food chain?
    The correct order is: sunlight → producers → primary consumers → secondary consumers → tertiary consumers.
  • What happens along an electron transport chain?
    Along an electron transport chain, electrons are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
  • What is self-pollination?
    Self-pollination is the process where pollen from a flower fertilizes the ovules of the same flower or another flower on the same plant.
  • Why did Mendel choose to study pea plants?
    Mendel chose to study pea plants because they have easily observable traits, can be easily cross-pollinated, and have a short generation time.
  • What does reverse transcriptase do?
    Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, allowing retroviruses to integrate their genetic material into the host genome.
  • What important information about the Galápagos Islands tortoises did Darwin learn?
    Darwin learned that the tortoises had different shell shapes depending on the island, suggesting adaptation to different environments.
  • Which of the following would be used by a chemoorganotroph for energy?
    A chemoorganotroph would use organic compounds for energy.
  • Which process does not release energy from glucose?
    Photosynthesis does not release energy from glucose; it produces glucose.
  • What organism is thought to have added oxygen to Earths early atmosphere?
    Cyanobacteria are thought to have added oxygen to Earths early atmosphere through photosynthesis.
  • What type of rock might contain evidence of past life?
    Sedimentary rock might contain evidence of past life, such as fossils.
  • What is a prophage?
    A prophage is viral DNA integrated into the host genome, remaining dormant until activated.
  • What is the output of photosynthesis?
    The output of photosynthesis is glucose and oxygen.
  • What is the main difference between food chains and food webs?
    Food chains show a linear sequence of energy flow, while food webs show interconnected food chains in an ecosystem.
  • What bacteria were genetically engineered to produce insulin?
    E. coli bacteria were genetically engineered to produce insulin.
  • What does the directed-pollination hypothesis suggest?
    The directed-pollination hypothesis suggests that flowers have evolved traits to attract specific pollinators, enhancing reproductive success.
  • What makes up the electron transport chain?
    The electron transport chain is made up of a series of proteins and complexes that transfer electrons and pump protons to create a gradient.