Intro to Organic Chemistry quiz #7 Flashcards

Artificial selection is the intentional breeding of organisms to produce desired traits.

How would you describe the process of artificial selection?

The correct order is: sunlight → producers → primary consumers → secondary consumers → tertiary consumers.

Which is the correct order of the flow of energy in a food chain?

Along an electron transport chain, electrons are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.

What happens along an electron transport chain?

Self-pollination is the process where pollen from a flower fertilizes the ovules of the same flower or another flower on the same plant.

What is self-pollination?

Mendel chose to study pea plants because they have easily observable traits, can be easily cross-pollinated, and have a short generation time.

Why did Mendel choose to study pea plants?

Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, allowing retroviruses to integrate their genetic material into the host genome.

What does reverse transcriptase do?

Darwin learned that the tortoises had different shell shapes depending on the island, suggesting adaptation to different environments.

What important information about the Galápagos Islands tortoises did Darwin learn?

Which of the following would be used by a chemoorganotroph for energy?

A chemoorganotroph would use organic compounds for energy.