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Phosphate Anhydride Compound with two or more phosphate groups linked together, crucial in energy transfer within biological systems. Pyrophosphoric Acid Simplest neutral form created by condensation of two phosphoric acid molecules, featuring protonated hydroxyl groups. Condensation Reaction Process where two molecules join, releasing water, often forming larger molecules like pyrophosphoric acid. Phosphoric Acid Starting material for forming phosphate anhydrides, containing phosphorus, oxygen, and hydrogen atoms. Pyrophosphate Deprotonated form of pyrophosphoric acid, predominates in slightly basic biological environments with negative oxygens. ATP Molecule with a phosphate anhydride portion, central to cellular energy transfer, containing three phosphate groups. ADP Molecule similar to ATP but with two phosphate groups, formed by loss of one phosphate from ATP. Alkylated Phosphate Anhydride Phosphate anhydride with an attached alkyl group, subject to nucleophilic attack at the alpha carbon. Nucleophile Species that donates an electron pair to form a new bond, attacking the alpha carbon in alkylated phosphate anhydrides. Alpha Carbon Carbon atom directly bonded to the oxygen in an alkylated phosphate anhydride, site of nucleophilic attack. Pyrophosphate Ion Negatively charged species formed after nucleophilic attack on an alkylated phosphate anhydride, can act as a nucleophile. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Enzyme-catalyzed process making the reaction with pyrophosphate ion irreversible by preventing reformation of reactants. Anhydride Functional group with two acyl or phosphoryl groups linked by an oxygen atom, central to energy-rich bonds. Ribose Five-membered sugar ring present in ATP, forming part of its backbone structure. Adenine Nitrogenous base attached to ribose in ATP and ADP, essential for nucleotide structure.
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