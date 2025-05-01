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Intro to Phosphate Anhydrides definitions

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  • Phosphate Anhydride
    Compound with two or more phosphate groups linked together, crucial in energy transfer within biological systems.
  • Pyrophosphoric Acid
    Simplest neutral form created by condensation of two phosphoric acid molecules, featuring protonated hydroxyl groups.
  • Condensation Reaction
    Process where two molecules join, releasing water, often forming larger molecules like pyrophosphoric acid.
  • Phosphoric Acid
    Starting material for forming phosphate anhydrides, containing phosphorus, oxygen, and hydrogen atoms.
  • Pyrophosphate
    Deprotonated form of pyrophosphoric acid, predominates in slightly basic biological environments with negative oxygens.
  • ATP
    Molecule with a phosphate anhydride portion, central to cellular energy transfer, containing three phosphate groups.
  • ADP
    Molecule similar to ATP but with two phosphate groups, formed by loss of one phosphate from ATP.
  • Alkylated Phosphate Anhydride
    Phosphate anhydride with an attached alkyl group, subject to nucleophilic attack at the alpha carbon.
  • Nucleophile
    Species that donates an electron pair to form a new bond, attacking the alpha carbon in alkylated phosphate anhydrides.
  • Alpha Carbon
    Carbon atom directly bonded to the oxygen in an alkylated phosphate anhydride, site of nucleophilic attack.
  • Pyrophosphate Ion
    Negatively charged species formed after nucleophilic attack on an alkylated phosphate anhydride, can act as a nucleophile.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    Enzyme-catalyzed process making the reaction with pyrophosphate ion irreversible by preventing reformation of reactants.
  • Anhydride
    Functional group with two acyl or phosphoryl groups linked by an oxygen atom, central to energy-rich bonds.
  • Ribose
    Five-membered sugar ring present in ATP, forming part of its backbone structure.
  • Adenine
    Nitrogenous base attached to ribose in ATP and ADP, essential for nucleotide structure.