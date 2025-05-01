Phosphate Anhydride Compound with two or more phosphate groups linked together, crucial in energy transfer within biological systems.

Pyrophosphoric Acid Simplest neutral form created by condensation of two phosphoric acid molecules, featuring protonated hydroxyl groups.

Condensation Reaction Process where two molecules join, releasing water, often forming larger molecules like pyrophosphoric acid.

Phosphoric Acid Starting material for forming phosphate anhydrides, containing phosphorus, oxygen, and hydrogen atoms.

Pyrophosphate Deprotonated form of pyrophosphoric acid, predominates in slightly basic biological environments with negative oxygens.

ATP Molecule with a phosphate anhydride portion, central to cellular energy transfer, containing three phosphate groups.