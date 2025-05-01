What is a phosphate anhydride? A phosphate anhydride consists of two or more phosphate groups linked together, typically formed by condensation reactions.

How is pyrophosphoric acid formed? Pyrophosphoric acid is formed by the condensation of two phosphoric acid molecules, with the loss of water.

What happens to the hydroxyl groups in pyrophosphoric acid in its acidic form? In its acidic form, the hydroxyl groups of pyrophosphoric acid are protonated.

What is the predominant form of pyrophosphate in biological systems? In biological systems, pyrophosphate predominates in its deprotonated form with negative oxygens due to the slightly basic pH.

What is the pH of most biological systems where pyrophosphate is found? Most biological systems have a slightly basic pH, around 7.4.

Which molecule is the most important example of a phosphate anhydride in biology? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is the most important and common phosphate anhydride in biology.