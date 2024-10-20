Introduction to Catalysis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do enzymes speed up chemical reactions? Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy, stabilizing the transition state, altering the reaction mechanism, and increasing reactant reactivity.

What is the purpose of an enzyme? The purpose of an enzyme is to act as a biological catalyst, speeding up chemical reactions without being consumed.

Which of the following best explains why enzymes are necessary for many cellular reactions? A) They increase the equilibrium constant. B) They lower the activation energy. C) They are consumed in the reaction. D) They increase the energy of reactants. B) They lower the activation energy.

What is meant by the statement 'enzymes are biological catalysts'? It means enzymes speed up chemical reactions in living organisms without being consumed.

Why are enzymes required for living things to function? Enzymes are required because they catalyze essential biochemical reactions necessary for life processes.

Which of the following are proteins which act as catalysts to help complex reactions occur? A) Hormones B) Enzymes C) Antibodies D) Lipids B) Enzymes

How do enzymes catalyze biological reactions? Select all that apply. A) Lowering activation energy B) Consuming reactants C) Stabilizing transition state D) Increasing equilibrium constant A) Lowering activation energy, C) Stabilizing transition state

What term refers to a biological catalyst that lacks an essential cofactor? Apoenzyme

How do enzymes lower the activation energy of chemical reactions? Select all that apply. A) Stabilizing transition state B) Consuming reactants C) Altering reaction mechanism D) Increasing equilibrium constant A) Stabilizing transition state, C) Altering reaction mechanism

Why does an enzyme usually only catalyze a specific chemical reaction? An enzyme usually catalyzes a specific reaction due to its unique active site that fits specific substrates.

Which of the following are true statements about an enzyme-catalyzed reaction? A) Enzymes are consumed B) Activation energy is lowered C) Reaction rate is increased D) Equilibrium constant is changed B) Activation energy is lowered, C) Reaction rate is increased

