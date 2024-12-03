Hey everyone. So let's take a look at the intro to catalysis. Now recall that catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a reaction without being consumed. We're going to say here that they help to lower the energy of activation, which is ea, without changing the equilibrium constant, which is capital keq. Here, we're going to say that a catalyst can lower the energy of activation in three ways.

The first way is by stabilizing our transition state. Here, just imagine that this blue hill here represents our uncatalyzed reaction and the red one represents our catalyzed reaction. Our y-axis deals with the energy of activation, and our x-axis is time for all three of these graphs. We can see that the red hill is shorter, lower down, which would mean we have a lower energy of activation. This would help to increase the stability of our transition state.

Another way a catalyst can work is it alters the reaction mechanism. Our uncatalyzed reaction is one step since it has one transition state. But now, we have one, two of these transition states, so now it's a two-step process. And then finally here, we can increase our reactant reactivity. So if we take a look here, we have increased our reactive reactant because here we started down over here, and we're going to say now we're over here at a higher energy state.

So we're going to have a reactant that's even more reactive. And we're going to see that it also shifts our reaction a little bit more to the right in terms of time. What is the effect of this? Well, this is going to help to increase the reactivity of our electrophile and or nucleophile within this reaction, and then it also could help to increase the leaving group tendency by making a better leaving group. Typically, this makes it a weaker base which will translate to it being a better leaving group.

So these are the three ways in which catalysts can lower our energy of activation.