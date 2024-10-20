Introduction to Catalysis quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following best describes enzymatic activity? A) Consuming reactants B) Lowering activation energy C) Increasing equilibrium constant D) Raising activation energy B) Lowering activation energy

Which are the catalysts of reactions in living things? Enzymes are the catalysts of reactions in living things.

Without enzyme would the chemical reactions in organisms be too slow? Yes, without enzymes, reactions would be too slow to sustain life processes.

How do enzymes catalyze chemical reactions? Enzymes catalyze chemical reactions by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

Which explanation best explains the role of enzymes as catalysts in living systems? Enzymes lower activation energy, speeding up reactions necessary for life processes.

How do enzymes speed up a chemical reaction? Enzymes speed up a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy.

Enzymes can have both active and regulatory sites. What is the purpose of these sites? Active sites bind substrates for catalysis, while regulatory sites modulate enzyme activity.

Which of the following is not commonly a part of the mechanism of enzyme-based catalysis? A) Lowering activation energy B) Consuming reactants C) Stabilizing transition state D) Altering reaction mechanism B) Consuming reactants

What is the function of enzymes in chemical reactions? Enzymes function to lower activation energy and increase reaction rates.

Which of the following best explains why enzymes are necessary for reactions in our cells? A) They increase equilibrium constant B) They lower activation energy C) They are consumed in reactions D) They increase energy of reactants B) They lower activation energy

Which term refers to the specific biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in cells? Enzymes

Which statement best describes enzyme function? Enzymes function as catalysts that lower activation energy and increase reaction rates.

Why are enzymes called biological catalysts? Enzymes are called biological catalysts because they speed up reactions in living organisms.

Why do conditions like temperature and pH affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction? Temperature and pH affect enzyme structure and activity, influencing reaction rates.

Why are enzymes essential to organisms? Enzymes are essential because they catalyze reactions necessary for cellular functions and life processes.

How do enzymes catalyze biological reactions? Enzymes catalyze biological reactions by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

The role of an enzyme in a chemical reaction is to change which of the following? A) Activation energy B) Equilibrium constant C) Reactant concentration D) Product concentration A) Activation energy

What role do enzymes play in a chemical reaction? Enzymes play the role of catalysts, lowering activation energy and increasing reaction rates.

How do enzymes increase the rate of chemical reactions? Enzymes increase the rate by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

How do enzymes speed up the rate of biological reactions? Enzymes speed up the rate by lowering activation energy and increasing reactant reactivity.

Which are true of an enzyme? A) They are consumed in reactions B) They lower activation energy C) They increase equilibrium constant D) They are proteins B) They lower activation energy, D) They are proteins

What is the job of enzymes? The job of enzymes is to catalyze chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.

What ways do enzymatic catalysts increase the rates of reactions? Enzymatic catalysts increase rates by lowering activation energy and stabilizing transition states.

How do enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction? Enzymes lower activation energy by stabilizing the transition state and altering the reaction mechanism.

How do enzymes act as biological catalysts? Enzymes act as biological catalysts by lowering activation energy and increasing reaction rates.

Enzymes are a type of protein that acts as biological catalysts. What is their primary role? Their primary role is to speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.

What do enzymes do to activation energy? Enzymes lower activation energy.

How does an enzyme increase the rate of a chemical reaction? An enzyme increases the rate by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

How do enzymes work to increase the reaction rate? Enzymes work by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

What role do enzymes play in living things? Enzymes catalyze reactions necessary for life processes by lowering activation energy.

How do enzymes increase the rate of a chemical reaction? Enzymes increase the rate by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

Are enzymes changed by the reaction taking place? No, enzymes are not changed or consumed by the reaction.

What is the main function of an enzyme? The main function of an enzyme is to catalyze reactions by lowering activation energy.

Which of the following correctly describe a feature of how enzymes function as reaction catalysts? A) They are consumed in reactions B) They lower activation energy C) They increase equilibrium constant D) They raise activation energy B) They lower activation energy

Enzymes are proteins that speed up chemical reactions in the body. How do they work? They work by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

Can the enzyme be used more than once? Yes, enzymes can be used multiple times as they are not consumed in reactions.

What is the main function of enzymes? The main function of enzymes is to catalyze reactions by lowering activation energy.

How do enzymes assist in reactions? Enzymes assist by lowering activation energy and increasing reaction rates.

What type of catalysts affect biochemical reactions? Enzymes, which are biological catalysts, affect biochemical reactions.