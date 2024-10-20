Introduction to Polymers quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

During the breakdown of polymers, what process occurs? During the breakdown of polymers, hydrolysis occurs, where water molecules are used to break the bonds between monomers.

Which of the following is not a polymer? A) Polyethylene B) Starch C) Ethene D) Protein C) Ethene

The word hydrolysis is defined as the lysis of water. How does this apply to polymers? In the context of polymers, hydrolysis involves breaking the bonds between monomers by adding water molecules.

Which type of reaction involves the breakdown of a polymer into monomers? Hydrolysis is the type of reaction that breaks down polymers into monomers.

How many molecules of water are needed to completely hydrolyze a polymer that is ten monomers long? Nine molecules of water are needed to completely hydrolyze a polymer that is ten monomers long.

What does polymerase do? Polymerase is an enzyme that facilitates the polymerization process, helping to link monomers together to form polymers.

How many water molecules are released when a polymer of 101 monomers is made? 100 water molecules are released when a polymer of 101 monomers is made.

Which of the following is a correct monomer/polymer pairing? A) Glucose/Cellulose B) Amino acid/DNA C) Nucleotide/Protein D) Ethene/Polyester A) Glucose/Cellulose

Why is a special polymerase needed in certain reactions? A special polymerase is needed in reactions like PCR to replicate DNA sequences efficiently and accurately.

What is the process by which monomers are linked together to form polymers? The process by which monomers are linked together to form polymers is called polymerization.

What process builds polymers? Polymerization is the process that builds polymers from monomers.

Which of the following options correctly pairs a polymer and its monomer? A) Protein/Nucleotide B) DNA/Amino acid C) Starch/Glucose D) Polyester/Ethene C) Starch/Glucose

Which of the following macromolecules is not formed by polymerization? A) Protein B) Lipid C) DNA D) Starch B) Lipid

What is the process by which cells link monomers together to form polymers? Cells link monomers together to form polymers through the process of polymerization.

Which of the following explains why starch is a polymer? Starch is a polymer because it is composed of long chains of glucose monomers linked together.

What happens to the monomer during the synthesis of a polymer? During the synthesis of a polymer, monomers are linked together through covalent bonds, often releasing water molecules in a condensation reaction.

What is the purpose and benefit of the polymerase chain reaction? The purpose and benefit of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is to amplify specific DNA sequences, making it easier to study and analyze them.

When monomers are added to a polymer, what type of reaction occurs? When monomers are added to a polymer, a condensation reaction occurs, often releasing a water molecule.

The name of the chemical reaction that builds polymers from monomers is? The chemical reaction that builds polymers from monomers is called polymerization.

In polymerase chain reaction, what is the role of the polymerase enzyme? In polymerase chain reaction (PCR), the polymerase enzyme synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a DNA template.

What information is critical to the success of polymerase chain reaction (PCR)? Critical information for the success of PCR includes the sequence of the DNA to be amplified and the primers that flank the target sequence.