Hey, everyone. Let's take a look at the introduction to polymers. Now, polymers themselves are large molecules made from small repeating units called monomers. And we're going to say here that polymers have very high molecular weights ranging from 104 atomic mass units up to 106 atomic mass units. Now, if we take a look, envision that monomers are represented by these spheres.

And we're going to say through the process of polymerization, we're able to connect these monomers together, and in doing so, create a string of monomers called a polymer. Now if we take a look at an organic molecule, we have ethene here, which is a simple alkene. Through the use of a catalyst, we're able to string them together, so numerous ethenes together, many ethenes together. Remember, the word many, the prefix here we could say is poly. So we have a polyethylene, which is many ethenes together.

And we're going to say here what they have in common is this ethylene group. It's what's being repeated over and over again, so each one represents a repeating unit. Now here, plastics, they're just polymers that can be molded when hot and retain their shape when cooled. So example, our polyethylene. Now here you might see this water bottle in the top right corner.

It's a plastic water bottle, so it also is a polymer. So we can see that polymers can be used for everyday items such as this plastic water bottle. So just remember, we have monomers. Monomers strung together help to create polymers.