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IR Spectrum A graphical representation showing absorption frequencies and shapes, used to deduce molecular structure by analyzing characteristic peaks. Functional Group Region The area above 1500 cm-1 in an IR spectrum where most diagnostic absorptions for functional groups are observed. Fingerprint Region The area below 1500 cm-1 in an IR spectrum, containing complex, unique patterns often used for compound identification but not for functional group analysis. Choppy Peak A cluster of overlapping, jagged absorptions typically seen for sp3 CH bonds due to the abundance of hydrogens in hydrocarbons. Sharp Peak A narrow, well-defined absorption indicating a single, distinct bond vibration, often seen in triple bonds or certain hydrogens. Broad Peak A wide absorption spanning a large frequency range, characteristic of strong hydrogen bonding, as seen in alcohols and carboxylic acids. Simple Carbonyl A carbonyl-containing group, such as a ketone or ester, that produces a single strong, sharp absorption in the carbonyl region. Complex Carbonyl A carbonyl-containing group, like an aldehyde or carboxylic acid, that produces multiple absorptions due to additional functional groups. Symmetrical Stretching A vibration where two hydrogens on a primary amine move in unison, resulting in a lower-frequency IR absorption. Asymmetrical Stretching A vibration where two hydrogens on a primary amine move in opposite directions, causing a higher-frequency IR absorption. Concealed Functional Group A group, such as an alkyl halide, ether, or tertiary amine, that lacks distinctive absorptions in the functional group region of an IR spectrum. Alkane A hydrocarbon with only single bonds, showing a choppy absorption near 2900 cm-1 due to sp3 CH bonds. Alkene A hydrocarbon with a double bond, displaying a weak, sharp peak near 1600 cm-1 and choppy peaks above and below 3000 cm-1. Alkyne A hydrocarbon with a triple bond, showing a weak, sharp peak near 2200 cm-1 and a strong, sharp sp CH peak near 3300 cm-1. Alcohol A functional group with a strong, broad absorption from 3200 to 3600 cm-1, often overshadowing nearby peaks.
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IR Spect:Drawing Spectra
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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IR Spect:Extra Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 2 of 4
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 3 of 4
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 4 of 4
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