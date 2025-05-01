IR Spectrum A graphical representation showing absorption frequencies and shapes, used to deduce molecular structure by analyzing characteristic peaks.

Functional Group Region The area above 1500 cm-1 in an IR spectrum where most diagnostic absorptions for functional groups are observed.

Fingerprint Region The area below 1500 cm-1 in an IR spectrum, containing complex, unique patterns often used for compound identification but not for functional group analysis.

Choppy Peak A cluster of overlapping, jagged absorptions typically seen for sp3 CH bonds due to the abundance of hydrogens in hydrocarbons.

Sharp Peak A narrow, well-defined absorption indicating a single, distinct bond vibration, often seen in triple bonds or certain hydrogens.

Broad Peak A wide absorption spanning a large frequency range, characteristic of strong hydrogen bonding, as seen in alcohols and carboxylic acids.