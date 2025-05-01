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IR Spect:Drawing Spectra definitions

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  • IR Spectrum
    A graphical representation showing absorption frequencies and shapes, used to deduce molecular structure by analyzing characteristic peaks.
  • Functional Group Region
    The area above 1500 cm-1 in an IR spectrum where most diagnostic absorptions for functional groups are observed.
  • Fingerprint Region
    The area below 1500 cm-1 in an IR spectrum, containing complex, unique patterns often used for compound identification but not for functional group analysis.
  • Choppy Peak
    A cluster of overlapping, jagged absorptions typically seen for sp3 CH bonds due to the abundance of hydrogens in hydrocarbons.
  • Sharp Peak
    A narrow, well-defined absorption indicating a single, distinct bond vibration, often seen in triple bonds or certain hydrogens.
  • Broad Peak
    A wide absorption spanning a large frequency range, characteristic of strong hydrogen bonding, as seen in alcohols and carboxylic acids.
  • Simple Carbonyl
    A carbonyl-containing group, such as a ketone or ester, that produces a single strong, sharp absorption in the carbonyl region.
  • Complex Carbonyl
    A carbonyl-containing group, like an aldehyde or carboxylic acid, that produces multiple absorptions due to additional functional groups.
  • Symmetrical Stretching
    A vibration where two hydrogens on a primary amine move in unison, resulting in a lower-frequency IR absorption.
  • Asymmetrical Stretching
    A vibration where two hydrogens on a primary amine move in opposite directions, causing a higher-frequency IR absorption.
  • Concealed Functional Group
    A group, such as an alkyl halide, ether, or tertiary amine, that lacks distinctive absorptions in the functional group region of an IR spectrum.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon with only single bonds, showing a choppy absorption near 2900 cm-1 due to sp3 CH bonds.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon with a double bond, displaying a weak, sharp peak near 1600 cm-1 and choppy peaks above and below 3000 cm-1.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with a triple bond, showing a weak, sharp peak near 2200 cm-1 and a strong, sharp sp CH peak near 3300 cm-1.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group with a strong, broad absorption from 3200 to 3600 cm-1, often overshadowing nearby peaks.