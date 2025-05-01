What is the typical shape and location of the sp3 C-H absorption in an alkane IR spectrum? The sp3 C-H absorption appears as a choppy peak around 2900 cm-1 due to overlapping signals from many hydrogens.

How does the IR spectrum of an alkene differ from that of an alkane? Alkenes show a weak, sharp peak at 1600 cm-1 (C=C) and choppy peaks both before and after 3000 cm-1 due to sp3 and sp2 C-H bonds.

Where does the sp C-H stretch of a terminal alkyne appear in an IR spectrum, and what is its shape? The sp C-H stretch appears as a strong, sharp peak at 3300 cm-1 because there is only one hydrogen causing the absorption.

What is the characteristic absorption of a C≡C triple bond in a terminal alkyne, and how does it appear? The C≡C triple bond shows a weak to medium, sharp peak around 2200 cm-1.

Describe the IR absorption of an alcohol O-H stretch in terms of range and shape. The O-H stretch in alcohols is strong and broad, spanning from 3200 to 3600 cm-1, often overshadowing other peaks in this region.

How can the presence of both an alcohol and a terminal alkyne affect the IR spectrum in the 3200–3600 cm-1 region? The broad alcohol peak can obscure the sharp alkyne peak, making the alkyne absorption appear as a small protrusion within the alcohol's broad absorption.