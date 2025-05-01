Sulfonate Ester A compound with a sulfur atom double bonded to two oxygens, bonded to an R group and an oxygen, known for exceptional leaving group ability.

Sulfonyl Chloride A reagent with a sulfur atom double bonded to two oxygens, bonded to a chlorine and an R group, used to convert alcohols into sulfonate esters.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, with stability enhanced by charge delocalization.

Tosylate A sulfonate ester where the R group is a benzene ring with a methyl group, valued for its stability as a leaving group.

Mesylate A sulfonate ester with a methyl group as the R group, offering excellent leaving group properties in substitution reactions.

Triflate A sulfonate ester with a trifluoromethyl group as the R group, recognized for its outstanding leaving group ability.