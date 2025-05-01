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Sulfonate Ester A compound with a sulfur atom double bonded to two oxygens, bonded to an R group and an oxygen, known for exceptional leaving group ability. Sulfonyl Chloride A reagent with a sulfur atom double bonded to two oxygens, bonded to a chlorine and an R group, used to convert alcohols into sulfonate esters. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, with stability enhanced by charge delocalization. Tosylate A sulfonate ester where the R group is a benzene ring with a methyl group, valued for its stability as a leaving group. Mesylate A sulfonate ester with a methyl group as the R group, offering excellent leaving group properties in substitution reactions. Triflate A sulfonate ester with a trifluoromethyl group as the R group, recognized for its outstanding leaving group ability. Nucleophile A species with electron-rich atoms, such as oxygen in alcohols, that attacks electrophilic centers like sulfur in sulfonyl chlorides. Electrophile An atom or group, often with a partial positive charge, that attracts nucleophiles; sulfur in sulfonyl chlorides is a prime example. Retention of Configuration A process where the spatial arrangement around a reactive center remains unchanged during a chemical transformation. Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen is bonded to an alkyl group, often compared to sulfonate esters for their reactivity and storage. R Group A variable organic substituent that determines the specific identity of a sulfonate ester, such as methyl, benzyl, or trifluoromethyl. Delocalization The distribution of negative charge over multiple atoms, enhancing the stability of leaving groups like sulfonate esters. Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangements of atoms, crucial for understanding configuration changes during chemical reactions. Backside Attack A mechanism in which a nucleophile approaches from the side opposite the leaving group, leading to inversion of configuration.
Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides definitions
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Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
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