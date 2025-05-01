Why are alcohols considered poor leaving groups in organic reactions? Alcohols are poor leaving groups because they do not stabilize the negative charge well after departure, making them less reactive in substitution and elimination reactions.

What is the main advantage of converting an alcohol to a sulfonate ester? Sulfonate esters are excellent leaving groups due to their stability and ability to delocalize negative charge, making subsequent reactions more efficient.

What reagent is commonly used to convert an alcohol into a sulfonate ester? A sulfonyl chloride, such as tosyl chloride, mesyl chloride, or triflyl chloride, is used to convert an alcohol into a sulfonate ester.

Describe the general structure of a sulfonate ester. A sulfonate ester has a sulfur atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, single bonded to an R group, and single bonded to an oxygen atom connected to the original alcohol carbon.

How does the identity of the R group in a sulfonate ester affect its name? The R group determines the specific name: methyl gives mesylate, benzene with methyl gives tosylate, and trifluoromethyl gives triflate.

What is the difference between a sulfonate ester and a sulfonyl chloride? A sulfonate ester has an oxygen atom where a sulfonyl chloride has a chlorine atom attached to the sulfur.