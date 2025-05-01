Alcohol A compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon, often converted to better leaving groups in substitution reactions.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction, influencing reaction pathways.

Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its effect on chemical reactions, crucial in substitution mechanisms.

SN1 Reaction A two-step substitution mechanism involving carbocation formation, leading to racemic mixtures due to planar intermediates.

SN2 Reaction A one-step substitution mechanism with backside attack, resulting in inversion of configuration at the reactive center.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during SN1 reactions, essential for racemization in alcohol conversions.