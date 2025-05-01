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Alcohol A compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon, often converted to better leaving groups in substitution reactions. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction, influencing reaction pathways. Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its effect on chemical reactions, crucial in substitution mechanisms. SN1 Reaction A two-step substitution mechanism involving carbocation formation, leading to racemic mixtures due to planar intermediates. SN2 Reaction A one-step substitution mechanism with backside attack, resulting in inversion of configuration at the reactive center. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during SN1 reactions, essential for racemization in alcohol conversions. Racemic Mixture A 1:1 blend of two enantiomers, typically produced when a planar intermediate allows attack from either side. Inversion of Configuration A stereochemical outcome where the spatial arrangement at a chiral center is flipped, characteristic of SN2 reactions. Retention of Configuration A stereochemical result where the spatial arrangement at a chiral center remains unchanged after reaction. Sulfonyl Chloride A reagent used to convert alcohols into sulfonate esters, enabling retention of configuration regardless of alcohol type. Sulfonate Ester A product formed from alcohols and sulfonyl chlorides, serving as an excellent leaving group in further reactions. SOCl2 A reagent that transforms alcohols into alkyl chlorides with inversion of configuration via an SN2 pathway. PBr3 A reagent that converts alcohols to alkyl bromides with inversion of configuration, favoring SN2 mechanisms. Lucas Reagent A mixture of HCl and ZnCl2, used to convert alcohols to alkyl chlorides, especially effective for secondary and tertiary alcohols. Backside Attack A nucleophilic approach opposite the leaving group, required for inversion of configuration in SN2 reactions.
Leaving Group Conversions Summary definitions
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Leaving Group Conversions Summary
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