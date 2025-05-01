What type of alcohols can react with HX in an SN1 reaction to give a racemic mixture? Secondary and tertiary alcohols can react with HX in an SN1 reaction to give a racemic mixture due to carbocation formation.

Why can't primary alcohols undergo SN1 reactions with HX to give racemic mixtures? Primary alcohols cannot form stable carbocations, so they do not undergo SN1 reactions and cannot give racemic mixtures.

What mechanism do primary alcohols follow when reacting with HX? Primary alcohols react with HX via an SN2 mechanism, leading to inversion of configuration.

Which reagents can be used to achieve inversion of configuration with primary alcohols? HX, SOCl2, and PBr3 can be used with primary alcohols to achieve inversion of configuration.

Why can't SOCl2 or PBr3 be used for inversion with tertiary alcohols? Tertiary alcohols are too sterically hindered for backside attack, so inversion with SOCl2 or PBr3 is not possible.

What is the stereochemical outcome when secondary alcohols react with HX? Secondary alcohols reacting with HX typically give a racemic mixture due to SN1 mechanism and carbocation formation.