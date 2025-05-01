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Lewis Structure definitions

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  • Lewis Structure
    A diagram showing all atoms, bonds, and lone pairs in a molecule, making electron arrangement explicit.
  • Octet Rule
    A guideline stating atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons to achieve stability.
  • Bonding Preference
    A tendency of an atom to form a specific number of bonds based on its group and electron configuration.
  • Sigma Bond Framework
    An initial arrangement of single bonds connecting atoms, serving as the backbone for a molecule's structure.
  • Electropositive Atom
    An element positioned farthest from fluorine in the periodic table, often placed at the center of a structure.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often used to complete octets in structures.
  • Valence Electrons
    The outermost electrons of an atom, crucial for determining bonding and structure in molecules.
  • Electron Difference
    The result of subtracting actual electrons in a structure from the theoretical count, guiding bond adjustments.
  • Double Bond
    A connection between two atoms involving two shared pairs of electrons, often formed to reduce excess electrons.
  • Formal Charge
    A calculated value indicating the charge distribution on an atom within a molecule, aiding in structure validation.
  • Molecular Formula
    A notation indicating the types and numbers of atoms present in a molecule, serving as a starting point for structures.
  • Trial and Error
    An iterative process of adjusting bond arrangements to achieve a valid and stable electron configuration.
  • Central Atom
    The atom placed at the center of a Lewis structure, typically the most electropositive or with highest bonding preference.