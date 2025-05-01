Lewis Structure A diagram showing all atoms, bonds, and lone pairs in a molecule, making electron arrangement explicit.

Octet Rule A guideline stating atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons to achieve stability.

Bonding Preference A tendency of an atom to form a specific number of bonds based on its group and electron configuration.

Sigma Bond Framework An initial arrangement of single bonds connecting atoms, serving as the backbone for a molecule's structure.

Electropositive Atom An element positioned farthest from fluorine in the periodic table, often placed at the center of a structure.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often used to complete octets in structures.