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Lewis Structure A diagram showing all atoms, bonds, and lone pairs in a molecule, making electron arrangement explicit. Octet Rule A guideline stating atoms tend to surround themselves with eight electrons to achieve stability. Bonding Preference A tendency of an atom to form a specific number of bonds based on its group and electron configuration. Sigma Bond Framework An initial arrangement of single bonds connecting atoms, serving as the backbone for a molecule's structure. Electropositive Atom An element positioned farthest from fluorine in the periodic table, often placed at the center of a structure. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often used to complete octets in structures. Valence Electrons The outermost electrons of an atom, crucial for determining bonding and structure in molecules. Electron Difference The result of subtracting actual electrons in a structure from the theoretical count, guiding bond adjustments. Double Bond A connection between two atoms involving two shared pairs of electrons, often formed to reduce excess electrons. Formal Charge A calculated value indicating the charge distribution on an atom within a molecule, aiding in structure validation. Molecular Formula A notation indicating the types and numbers of atoms present in a molecule, serving as a starting point for structures. Trial and Error An iterative process of adjusting bond arrangements to achieve a valid and stable electron configuration. Central Atom The atom placed at the center of a Lewis structure, typically the most electropositive or with highest bonding preference.
Lewis Structure definitions
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