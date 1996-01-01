Lewis Structure quiz #2 Flashcards
How do you draw the Lewis structure for bromoethane (C2H5Br)?Connect two carbon atoms, one bonded to a bromine atom. Attach hydrogens and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for ethylene (C2H4)?Connect two carbon atoms with a double bond. Each carbon is bonded to two hydrogens. Complete octets for all atoms.How do you draw the Lewis structure for ethylamine (C2H5NH2)?Connect two carbon atoms, one bonded to an amino group (NH2). Attach hydrogens and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for dimethyl ether (CH3OCH3)?Bond oxygen to two methyl groups (CH3). Complete octets for oxygen with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for formate ion (CHO2-)?Bond carbon to two oxygens, one with a double bond and one with a single bond. Add lone pairs and an extra electron for the negative charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for trimethylacetaldehyde ((CH3)3CCHO)?Bond three methyl groups (CH3) to a central carbon, which is bonded to an aldehyde group (CHO). Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for hydrosilicon phosphide (HSIP)?Bond hydrogen to silicon, silicon to phosphorus, and complete octets with lone pairs as needed.How do you draw the Lewis structure for acetaldimine (CH3CHNH)?Connect a methyl group (CH3) to a carbon bonded to an imine group (NH). Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for ethylamine (C2H5NH2)?Connect two carbon atoms, one bonded to an amino group (NH2). Attach hydrogens and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for tetrafluoroarsenate ion (AsF4-)?Place arsenic in the center bonded to four fluorine atoms. Each fluorine has three lone pairs, and add an extra electron for the negative charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for cyanazine?Arrange the atoms according to the cyanazine structure, using bonding preferences and lone pairs to complete octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for hexabromosulfur (SBr6)?Place sulfur in the center bonded to six bromine atoms. Each bromine has three lone pairs, and sulfur has no lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for nitric acid (HNO3)?Bond hydrogen to one oxygen, which is bonded to nitrogen. Nitrogen is bonded to two other oxygens, one with a double bond. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for tetrachloroethylene (C2Cl4)?Connect two carbon atoms with a double bond, each bonded to two chlorine atoms. Complete octets for chlorine with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for nitrogen trifluoride (NF3)?Place nitrogen in the center bonded to three fluorine atoms. Each fluorine has three lone pairs, and nitrogen has one lone pair.How do you draw the Lewis structure for chloroethane (C2H5Cl)?Connect two carbon atoms, one bonded to a chlorine atom. Attach hydrogens and complete octets for chlorine with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for guanidinium ion (CH(NH2)2+)?Bond a central carbon to two amino groups (NH2) and a hydrogen. Complete octets and include a positive charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for formaldehyde (H2CO)?Bond carbon to two hydrogens and double-bonded to oxygen. Complete octets for oxygen with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for formaldehyde (CH2O)?Bond carbon to two hydrogens and double-bonded to oxygen. Complete octets for oxygen with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for cycloheptane (C7H14)?Arrange seven carbon atoms in a ring, each bonded to two hydrogens. Complete octets for all atoms.How do you draw the Lewis structure for disulfur nitride (NS2)?Bond nitrogen to two sulfur atoms. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for formyl ion (CHO-)?Bond carbon to hydrogen and double-bonded to oxygen. Add an extra electron for the negative charge and complete octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for phosgene (Cl2CO)?Bond carbon to two chlorine atoms and double-bonded to oxygen. Complete octets for chlorine and oxygen with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for butene (C4H8)?Arrange four carbon atoms in a chain with a double bond between two of them. Attach hydrogens and complete octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for isocyanate ion (ONC-)?Bond oxygen to nitrogen, nitrogen to carbon, with appropriate single and double bonds. Add an extra electron for the negative charge and complete octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for methanol (CH4O)?Bond carbon to three hydrogens and to oxygen, which is bonded to another hydrogen. Complete octets for oxygen with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for cyanoacetylene (HC3N)?Arrange four carbon atoms in a chain, with a triple bond to nitrogen at one end. Attach hydrogens and complete octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for thionitrosyl (HNS)?Bond hydrogen to nitrogen, nitrogen to sulfur. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for cyclobutadiene (C4H4)?Arrange four carbon atoms in a ring with alternating single and double bonds. Attach hydrogens and complete octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for selenium oxyfluoride (SeOF2)?Place selenium in the center bonded to one oxygen and two fluorine atoms. Complete octets for oxygen and fluorine with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for phosphorus triiodide (PI3)?Place phosphorus in the center bonded to three iodine atoms. Each iodine has three lone pairs, and phosphorus has one lone pair.How do you draw the Lewis structure for trithiocarbonate ion (CS3^2-)?Place carbon in the center bonded to three sulfur atoms. Add lone pairs to sulfur and two extra electrons for the negative charge.