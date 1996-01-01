Lewis Structure quiz #1 Flashcards
How do you draw the Lewis structure for dichlorine monoxide (Cl2O)?Place oxygen in the center with two chlorine atoms bonded to it. Complete the octets for each atom using lone pairs, ensuring oxygen has two lone pairs and each chlorine has three lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for acetic acid (CH3COOH)?Connect a methyl group (CH3) to a carbonyl carbon (C=O), which is also bonded to a hydroxyl group (OH). Complete octets for all atoms using lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for 1,3-butadiene (H2C=CH-CH=CH2)?Arrange four carbon atoms in a chain with alternating double and single bonds. Attach hydrogens to each carbon to satisfy the octet rule, and add lone pairs as needed.How do you draw the Lewis structure for hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?Bond hydrogen to carbon, and carbon to nitrogen with a triple bond. Complete the octet for nitrogen with a lone pair.How do you draw the Lewis structure for ethylene (C2H4)?Connect two carbon atoms with a double bond. Each carbon is bonded to two hydrogens. Complete octets for all atoms.How do you draw the Lewis structure for bromine pentafluoride (BrF5)?Place bromine in the center bonded to five fluorine atoms. Each fluorine has three lone pairs, and bromine has one lone pair.How do you draw the Lewis structure for cyanamide (NCNH2)?Bond nitrogen to carbon, carbon to another nitrogen, and the terminal nitrogen to two hydrogens. Use double bonds and lone pairs to satisfy octets and bonding preferences.How do you draw the Lewis structure for aluminum chloride (AlCl3)?Place aluminum in the center bonded to three chlorine atoms. Each chlorine has three lone pairs, and aluminum has no lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for bromoethene (C2H3Br)?Connect two carbon atoms with a double bond, attach three hydrogens and one bromine atom to the carbons, and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for triiodide ion (I3-)?Arrange three iodine atoms in a line, with the central iodine bonded to the two outer iodines. Add lone pairs to complete octets and include an extra electron for the negative charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for nitrosonium ion (NO+)?Bond nitrogen to oxygen with a triple bond. Nitrogen has no lone pairs, oxygen has one lone pair, and the molecule carries a positive charge.How do you draw the most stable Lewis structure for acrolein (CH2=CHCHO)?Arrange three carbon atoms in a chain, with a double bond between the first and second, and an aldehyde group (CHO) on the third. How do you draw the Lewis structure for 1,2-ethenyl (CH2CCH2)?Connect three carbon atoms in a chain, with appropriate single and double bonds, attach hydrogens, and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for propionitrile (CH3CH2CN)?Connect a methyl group (CH3) to an ethyl group (CH2), which is bonded to a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for methylene oxide (OCH2)?Bond oxygen to two hydrogens and one carbon. Complete octets for oxygen with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for three hydrogen molecules (3H2)?Each H2 molecule consists of two hydrogen atoms bonded together. Draw three separate H-H bonds.How do you draw the Lewis structure for cyanide ion (CN-)?Bond carbon to nitrogen with a triple bond. Add a lone pair to each atom and an extra electron for the negative charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for carbonate ion (CO3^2-)?Place carbon in the center bonded to three oxygen atoms, with one double bond and two single bonds. Add lone pairs to oxygens and two extra electrons for the negative charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for butanoic acid (C4H8O2)?Arrange four carbon atoms in a chain, with a carboxylic acid group (COOH) at one end. Attach hydrogens and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you choose the best Lewis structure for dichloromethane (CH2Cl2)?Place carbon in the center bonded to two hydrogens and two chlorines. Complete octets for chlorine with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for azide ion (N3-)?Arrange three nitrogen atoms in a line, with alternating single and double bonds. Add lone pairs and an extra electron for the negative charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for methyl formate ((CHO)OCH3)?Connect a formyl group (CHO) to an oxygen, which is bonded to a methyl group (CH3). Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for formate ion (CHO2-)?Bond carbon to two oxygens, one with a double bond and one with a single bond. Add lone pairs and an extra electron for the negative charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for acetic acid (C2H4O2)?Connect a methyl group (CH3) to a carbonyl carbon (C=O), which is also bonded to a hydroxyl group (OH). Complete octets for all atoms.How do you draw the Lewis structure for diazomethane ion (CH3N2+)?Bond a methyl group (CH3) to a diazo group (N2), with appropriate bonds and a positive charge. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for selenium monoxide (SeO)?Bond selenium to oxygen with a double bond. How do you draw the Lewis structure for acrylonitrile (CH2CHCN)?Arrange three carbon atoms in a chain, with a double bond between the first and second, and a nitrile group (C≡N) on the third. Attach hydrogens and complete octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for nitrosyl bromide (NOBr)?Bond nitrogen to oxygen and to bromine, with appropriate single and double bonds. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for dibromomethane (CH2Br2)?Place carbon in the center bonded to two hydrogens and two bromines. Complete octets for bromine with lone pairs. Attach hydrogens and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for difluoromethane (CF2H2)?Place carbon in the center bonded to two hydrogens and two fluorines. Complete octets for fluorine with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for ethanol (C2H4O)?Connect two carbon atoms, one bonded to a hydroxyl group (OH). Attach hydrogens and complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for glycine (NH2CH2COOH)?Arrange a central carbon bonded to an amino group (NH2), a carboxylic acid group (COOH), and a hydrogen. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for asparagine (Asn)?Arrange a central carbon bonded to an amino group (NH2), a carboxamide group (CONH2), and a side chain. Complete octets with lone pairs.How do you draw the Lewis structure for sodium hydroxide (NaOH)?Bond sodium to hydroxide (OH-), with oxygen bonded to hydrogen and three lone pairs. How do you draw the Lewis structure for sodium hydroxide (NaOH)?Bond sodium to hydroxide (OH-), with oxygen bonded to hydrogen and three lone pairs. Sodium carries a positive charge.How do you draw the Lewis structure for tetrachlorine (Cl4)?Arrange four chlorine atoms with appropriate single bonds and lone pairs to satisfy octets.How do you draw the Lewis structure for propionic acid (CH3CH2CO2H)?Arrange three carbon atoms in a chain, with a carboxylic acid group (COOH) at one end. Attach hydrogens and complete octets.