Drawing Lewis Structures is something we learned how to do in Gen Chem. Nothing has changed since then, but now since we know about bonding preferences, that makes it a lot easier.
How to use Organic Chemistry to make Lewis Structures easier.
*You might have learned a slightly different version, but this is close enough, you get the point.
Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.
In this example, we were left with a separation of charges (+ next to -), so we rearranged the σ-framework to see if we could remove them.
Draw the Lewis structure of the molecule
Like the new method? Prefer the old one instead? Feel free to use whichever method you like more. As long as you get the right answer on the exam, that’s all I care about.