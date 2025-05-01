Ligand Lewis base donating lone pairs to a metal cation, forming a coordinate bond in a complex ion.

Lewis Base Species with a lone pair available for donation to a Lewis acid, enabling complex ion formation.

Lewis Acid Species, often a metal cation, accepting electron pairs from ligands to form coordinate bonds.

Monodentate Ligand Molecule or ion donating a single lone pair from one atom to a metal center in a complex.

Bidentate Ligand Molecule or ion donating two lone pairs from different atoms, often forming a ring with the metal.

Chelating Agent Ligand capable of forming multiple bonds to a single metal ion, increasing complex stability.