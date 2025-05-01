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Ligand Lewis base donating lone pairs to a metal cation, forming a coordinate bond in a complex ion. Lewis Base Species with a lone pair available for donation to a Lewis acid, enabling complex ion formation. Lewis Acid Species, often a metal cation, accepting electron pairs from ligands to form coordinate bonds. Monodentate Ligand Molecule or ion donating a single lone pair from one atom to a metal center in a complex. Bidentate Ligand Molecule or ion donating two lone pairs from different atoms, often forming a ring with the metal. Chelating Agent Ligand capable of forming multiple bonds to a single metal ion, increasing complex stability. L Ligand Neutral molecule acting as a ligand, donating lone pairs without carrying a charge. X Ligand Negatively charged ligand donating lone pairs, contributing to the overall charge of the complex. Complex Ion Structure formed when ligands coordinate to a central metal cation via lone pair donation. Donor Atom Specific atom within a ligand responsible for providing a lone pair to the metal center. Pi Bond Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, sometimes serving as a source of electron donation in ligands. Abbreviation Shortened notation for ligands, such as CO for carbon monoxide or EN for ethylenediamine. Resonance Delocalization of electrons within a ligand, allowing multiple atoms or bonds to serve as electron donors. Transition Metal Central metal ion in a complex, typically accepting electron pairs from surrounding ligands. Cyclic Complex Ring structure formed when a bidentate ligand coordinates to a metal at two sites simultaneously.
Ligands definitions
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