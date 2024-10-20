Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation quiz Flashcards
Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation quiz
Terms in this set (10)
- What are the limitations of Friedel-Crafts alkylation with vinyl or aryl halides?Friedel-Crafts alkylation does not work with vinyl or aryl halides because the resulting carbocations are too unstable to react.
- Why do aniline derivatives interfere with Friedel-Crafts alkylation?Aniline derivatives form a complex with the Lewis acid catalyst, deactivating it and preventing the alkylation reaction.
- What is a major issue with carbocations in Friedel-Crafts alkylation?Carbocations can rearrange, leading to unexpected products and reducing the predictability of the reaction.
- How does Friedel-Crafts acylation differ from alkylation in terms of carbocation rearrangement?Friedel-Crafts acylation forms an acylium ion that does not rearrange, making the reaction more predictable than alkylation.
- What is the effect of electron-donating groups in Friedel-Crafts alkylation?Electron-donating groups activate the benzene ring, leading to polysubstitution and making the reaction difficult to control.
- Why is Friedel-Crafts acylation preferred over alkylation for controlling substitution on benzene rings?Acylation introduces an electron-withdrawing group, reducing further reactivity and preventing polysubstitution.
- What happens when an electron-withdrawing group is added to a benzene ring in Friedel-Crafts acylation?The electron-withdrawing group decreases the reactivity of the benzene ring, preventing further substitution reactions.
- How can acetylation be used to prevent the deactivation of the Lewis acid catalyst by aniline derivatives?Acetylation of aniline derivatives reduces their basicity, preventing them from forming a complex with the Lewis acid catalyst.
- What is the main advantage of using Friedel-Crafts acylation over alkylation?Friedel-Crafts acylation avoids carbocation rearrangements and controls the degree of substitution, making it a safer and more predictable reaction.
- Why is polysubstitution undesirable in Friedel-Crafts alkylation?Polysubstitution leads to multiple R groups on the benzene ring, complicating the reaction and making it difficult to achieve the desired product.