Ether A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, formed via acid-catalyzed alkoxylation.

Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation A process where an alcohol acts as a nucleophile, adding to an alkene in the presence of acid to yield an ether.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the starting material for electrophilic addition.

Nucleophile A species with electron density that seeks positively charged centers, such as alcohol attacking a carbocation.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed after protonation of a double bond, prone to rearrangement.

Methyl Shift A rearrangement where a methyl group migrates to stabilize a carbocation, often leading to a more substituted center.