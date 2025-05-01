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Making Ethers - Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation definitions

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  • Ether
    A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, formed via acid-catalyzed alkoxylation.
  • Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation
    A process where an alcohol acts as a nucleophile, adding to an alkene in the presence of acid to yield an ether.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the starting material for electrophilic addition.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with electron density that seeks positively charged centers, such as alcohol attacking a carbocation.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon intermediate formed after protonation of a double bond, prone to rearrangement.
  • Methyl Shift
    A rearrangement where a methyl group migrates to stabilize a carbocation, often leading to a more substituted center.
  • Hydride Shift
    A rearrangement involving migration of a hydrogen atom with its electrons to stabilize a carbocation.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A strong acid commonly used as a catalyst to protonate alkenes and facilitate ether formation.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed after an acid donates a proton, often responsible for deprotonating intermediates in the mechanism.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton from a molecule, typically regenerating the acid catalyst in the final step.
  • Electrophilic Addition
    A reaction where an electron-rich double bond reacts with an electrophile, initiating the formation of a carbocation.
  • Alcohol
    An organic molecule containing a hydroxyl group, serving as the nucleophile in acid-catalyzed alkoxylation.
  • Alkoxide Ion
    The conjugate base of an alcohol, featuring a negatively charged oxygen, involved in nucleophilic attack.
  • Acid Catalyst
    A substance that increases reaction rate by donating a proton and is regenerated at the end of the mechanism.
  • Carbocation Rearrangement
    A process where a carbocation changes position to achieve greater stability, often via methyl or hydride shifts.