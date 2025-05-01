What is the nucleophile used in acid-catalyzed alkoxylation to synthesize ethers? An alcohol is used as the nucleophile instead of water.

What is the first step in the mechanism of acid-catalyzed alkoxylation of alkenes? The first step is the nucleophilic attack of the alkene on the proton (H) from the strong acid, forming a carbocation.

Why might a carbocation rearrangement occur during acid-catalyzed alkoxylation? A carbocation rearrangement occurs to move the positive charge to a more stable location, such as from a secondary to a tertiary carbon.

What type of shift is likely if only methyl groups are adjacent to the carbocation during the reaction? A methyl shift will occur if only methyl groups are adjacent to the carbocation.

After carbocation rearrangement, what attacks the carbocation in acid-catalyzed alkoxylation? The alcohol (as the nucleophile) attacks the carbocation.

What functional group is formed as the product of acid-catalyzed alkoxylation? An ether (R–O–R) is formed as the product.