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What is the nucleophile used in acid-catalyzed alkoxylation to synthesize ethers? An alcohol is used as the nucleophile instead of water. What is the first step in the mechanism of acid-catalyzed alkoxylation of alkenes? The first step is the nucleophilic attack of the alkene on the proton (H) from the strong acid, forming a carbocation. Why might a carbocation rearrangement occur during acid-catalyzed alkoxylation? A carbocation rearrangement occurs to move the positive charge to a more stable location, such as from a secondary to a tertiary carbon. What type of shift is likely if only methyl groups are adjacent to the carbocation during the reaction? A methyl shift will occur if only methyl groups are adjacent to the carbocation. After carbocation rearrangement, what attacks the carbocation in acid-catalyzed alkoxylation? The alcohol (as the nucleophile) attacks the carbocation. What functional group is formed as the product of acid-catalyzed alkoxylation? An ether (R–O–R) is formed as the product. What role does the conjugate base of the acid play in the final step of the mechanism? The conjugate base deprotonates the oxonium ion, regenerating the acid catalyst. How is acid-catalyzed alkoxylation similar to acid-catalyzed hydration? Both involve electrophilic addition to an alkene, but alkoxylation uses alcohol instead of water as the nucleophile. What is regenerated at the end of the acid-catalyzed alkoxylation reaction? The acid catalyst (e.g., sulfuric acid) is regenerated. What is the purpose of protonating the double bond in the first step? Protonating the double bond creates a carbocation intermediate, making the molecule more reactive. What is the general structure of the ether formed in this reaction? The general structure is R–O–R, where R represents alkyl groups. Why is it important to consider carbocation stability in this mechanism? Carbocation stability determines whether a rearrangement (like a methyl shift) will occur to form a more stable intermediate. What would be the nucleophile in acid-catalyzed hydration instead of alkoxylation? Water would be the nucleophile in acid-catalyzed hydration. What happens if you draw an extra bond or stick in the product structure by mistake? You should either erase the extra stick or replace it with a hydrogen to accurately represent the molecule. What key concepts are illustrated by the acid-catalyzed alkoxylation mechanism? The mechanism illustrates carbocation rearrangement, nucleophilicity, and acid-base catalysis.
Making Ethers - Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation quiz
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Making Ethers - Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation
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