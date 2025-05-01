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Malonic Ester Synthesis definitions

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  • Malonic Ester
    A beta dicarbonyl compound with two ester groups, serving as the starting material for a synthesis yielding carboxylic acids.
  • Beta Dicarbonyl
    A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, increasing acidity and reactivity at the alpha position.
  • OET Group
    An ethoxy group attached to an ester, influencing the number of carboxylic acids formed after hydrolysis.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction step where ester groups are converted into carboxylic acids, often using aqueous acid or base.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    An organic functional group formed at the end of malonic ester synthesis, characterized by a -COOH group.
  • Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis
    A related reaction using similar reagents, but yielding a single carboxylic acid after hydrolysis.
  • Reagents
    Chemicals required to carry out the transformation from malonic ester to substituted carboxylic acids.
  • Product
    The final compound obtained after all reaction steps, typically featuring two carboxylic acids in this synthesis.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of the reaction sequence and product prediction.
  • Alpha Position
    The carbon atom directly adjacent to both carbonyl groups, notable for its enhanced reactivity.
  • Ester
    A functional group derived from carboxylic acids, present in the starting material and transformed during synthesis.
  • Reaction Sequence
    The ordered set of steps, including deprotonation, alkylation, and hydrolysis, leading to the final product.
  • Substitution
    A process where a hydrogen atom at the alpha position is replaced by an alkyl group during the synthesis.