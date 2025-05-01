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Malonic Ester A beta dicarbonyl compound with two ester groups, serving as the starting material for a synthesis yielding carboxylic acids. Beta Dicarbonyl A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, increasing acidity and reactivity at the alpha position. OET Group An ethoxy group attached to an ester, influencing the number of carboxylic acids formed after hydrolysis. Hydrolysis A reaction step where ester groups are converted into carboxylic acids, often using aqueous acid or base. Carboxylic Acid An organic functional group formed at the end of malonic ester synthesis, characterized by a -COOH group. Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis A related reaction using similar reagents, but yielding a single carboxylic acid after hydrolysis. Reagents Chemicals required to carry out the transformation from malonic ester to substituted carboxylic acids. Product The final compound obtained after all reaction steps, typically featuring two carboxylic acids in this synthesis. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of the reaction sequence and product prediction. Alpha Position The carbon atom directly adjacent to both carbonyl groups, notable for its enhanced reactivity. Ester A functional group derived from carboxylic acids, present in the starting material and transformed during synthesis. Reaction Sequence The ordered set of steps, including deprotonation, alkylation, and hydrolysis, leading to the final product. Substitution A process where a hydrogen atom at the alpha position is replaced by an alkyl group during the synthesis.
Malonic Ester Synthesis definitions
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Malonic Ester Synthesis
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