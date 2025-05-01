Malonic Ester A beta dicarbonyl compound with two ester groups, serving as the starting material for a synthesis yielding carboxylic acids.

Beta Dicarbonyl A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, increasing acidity and reactivity at the alpha position.

OET Group An ethoxy group attached to an ester, influencing the number of carboxylic acids formed after hydrolysis.

Hydrolysis A reaction step where ester groups are converted into carboxylic acids, often using aqueous acid or base.

Carboxylic Acid An organic functional group formed at the end of malonic ester synthesis, characterized by a -COOH group.

Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis A related reaction using similar reagents, but yielding a single carboxylic acid after hydrolysis.