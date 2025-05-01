Polystyrene A polymer support used as a solid bead, enabling peptide chain assembly through covalent attachment of amino acids.

Chloromethylated Polystyrene A functionalized bead with chloromethyl groups, serving as the initial anchor for amino acid attachment in synthesis.

Protected Amino Acid An amino acid modified with a blocking group to prevent unwanted reactions during peptide chain assembly.

Acyl Group A chemical group used to temporarily block the amino end of an amino acid, ensuring selective peptide bond formation.

SN2 Reaction A nucleophilic substitution mechanism enabling the covalent linkage of a protected amino acid to the bead.

Hydrolysis A reaction used to remove protecting groups, exposing reactive sites for further peptide chain elongation.