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Merrifield Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis definitions

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  • Polystyrene
    A polymer support used as a solid bead, enabling peptide chain assembly through covalent attachment of amino acids.
  • Chloromethylated Polystyrene
    A functionalized bead with chloromethyl groups, serving as the initial anchor for amino acid attachment in synthesis.
  • Protected Amino Acid
    An amino acid modified with a blocking group to prevent unwanted reactions during peptide chain assembly.
  • Acyl Group
    A chemical group used to temporarily block the amino end of an amino acid, ensuring selective peptide bond formation.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A nucleophilic substitution mechanism enabling the covalent linkage of a protected amino acid to the bead.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction used to remove protecting groups, exposing reactive sites for further peptide chain elongation.
  • Peptide Bond
    A covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another.
  • DCC
    A coupling agent that facilitates peptide bond formation by absorbing water produced during condensation.
  • Condensation Reaction
    A process where two molecules join, releasing water, crucial for forming peptide bonds during synthesis.
  • Hydrofluoric Acid
    A reagent used to cleave the completed peptide chain from the solid support at the end of synthesis.
  • Deprotection
    The removal of a blocking group from an amino acid, restoring its reactivity for further chain extension.
  • Peptide Chain
    A sequence of amino acids covalently linked, synthesized stepwise on a solid support in this method.
  • N Terminus
    The free amino end of a peptide or amino acid, often protected and deprotected during synthesis cycles.
  • Polymerization
    The process of chemically linking monomers, such as styrene, to form the polystyrene support.
  • Waste
    Byproducts generated during synthesis, including spent protecting groups and fragments from bead cleavage.