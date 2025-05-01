What type of bead is used as the solid support in Merrifield solid-phase peptide synthesis? Chloromethylated polystyrene beads are used as the solid support.

What is the purpose of protecting the amino group of an amino acid in this synthesis? The amino group is protected to prevent unwanted reactions during peptide chain assembly.

Which reaction mechanism is used to attach the first protected amino acid to the polystyrene bead? An SN2 nucleophilic substitution mechanism is used for attachment.

What is the role of DCC in the Merrifield peptide synthesis? DCC facilitates peptide bond formation by absorbing the water produced during the condensation reaction.

How is the protecting group removed from the amino acid during the synthesis cycle? The protecting group is removed by hydrolysis, exposing the free amino group.

What chemical is used to cleave the completed peptide chain from the polystyrene bead? Hydrofluoric acid (HF) is used to release the peptide chain from the bead.