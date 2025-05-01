Meso Compound A molecule with multiple chiral centers whose configurations and symmetry cause it to be achiral.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.

Internal Line of Symmetry An imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating achirality.

Achirality A property where a molecule and its mirror image are superimposable, lacking handedness.

Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image of another, with different physical properties.

Stereoisomer Molecules with the same connectivity but different spatial arrangements of atoms.