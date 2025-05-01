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Meso Compound definitions

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  • Meso Compound
    A molecule with multiple chiral centers whose configurations and symmetry cause it to be achiral.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Internal Line of Symmetry
    An imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating achirality.
  • Achirality
    A property where a molecule and its mirror image are superimposable, lacking handedness.
  • Diastereomer
    A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image of another, with different physical properties.
  • Stereoisomer
    Molecules with the same connectivity but different spatial arrangements of atoms.
  • Atomical Symmetry
    A structural feature where atoms are connected in the same way on both sides of a molecule.
  • Configuration
    The spatial arrangement of groups around a chiral center, often designated as R or S.
  • Ring Structure
    A cyclic arrangement of atoms, often making symmetry and chirality analysis more straightforward.
  • 2^(n-1) Rule
    A formula for calculating stereoisomers of meso compounds, accounting for identical diastereomers.
  • Wedge
    A notation in structural formulas indicating a bond projecting out of the plane toward the viewer.
  • Dash
    A notation in structural formulas indicating a bond projecting behind the plane away from the viewer.
  • Opposite Configuration
    A situation where paired chiral centers have R and S arrangements, leading to cancellation of chirality.
  • Superimposability
    The ability of a molecule and its mirror image to align perfectly in three-dimensional space.