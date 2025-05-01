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Meso Compound A molecule with multiple chiral centers whose configurations and symmetry cause it to be achiral. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images. Internal Line of Symmetry An imaginary plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, indicating achirality. Achirality A property where a molecule and its mirror image are superimposable, lacking handedness. Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image of another, with different physical properties. Stereoisomer Molecules with the same connectivity but different spatial arrangements of atoms. Atomical Symmetry A structural feature where atoms are connected in the same way on both sides of a molecule. Configuration The spatial arrangement of groups around a chiral center, often designated as R or S. Ring Structure A cyclic arrangement of atoms, often making symmetry and chirality analysis more straightforward. 2^(n-1) Rule A formula for calculating stereoisomers of meso compounds, accounting for identical diastereomers. Wedge A notation in structural formulas indicating a bond projecting out of the plane toward the viewer. Dash A notation in structural formulas indicating a bond projecting behind the plane away from the viewer. Opposite Configuration A situation where paired chiral centers have R and S arrangements, leading to cancellation of chirality. Superimposability The ability of a molecule and its mirror image to align perfectly in three-dimensional space.
Meso Compound definitions
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