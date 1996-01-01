Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

5. Chirality

Meso Compound

Another exception to the rule, these are compounds that remain achiral even though they have chiral centers!

Defining meso compounds.

  • Meso compounds have an internal line of symmetry (TEST 1), meaning they are actually achiral.
  • Follow the 2n – 1 rule. 
The 3 rules of meso compounds.

A compound will be meso if it meets the following 3 criteria:

  1. It has 2 or more chiral centers.
  2. It is atomically symmetrical, meaning that is symmetrical in connectivity, not shape.   
  3. An even number of chiral centers have opposite configuration to each other (i.e. if one is R, the other is S). 

Is the following molecule meso and therefore achiral?

Which of the following molecules are meso?

Is the following molecule meso and therefore achiral?

Which of the following molecules are meso?

