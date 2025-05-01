Metal Ion Catalysis A process where charged metals enhance reaction rates by forming complexes that activate substrates or water molecules.

Coordination A metal forms a bond with an electron-rich atom, increasing substrate reactivity or stabilizing leaving groups during reactions.

Water Activation Conversion of water into a more reactive nucleophile via interaction with a metal, enabling efficient hydrolysis under mild conditions.

Carbonyl Carbon An atom in a carbonyl group whose reactivity toward nucleophiles is increased by metal complexation.

Nucleophile A species that donates an electron pair to form a new bond, often attacking activated carbons in catalyzed reactions.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, its stability enhanced by metal coordination.