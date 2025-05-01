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Metal Ion Catalysis A process where charged metals enhance reaction rates by forming complexes that activate substrates or water molecules. Coordination A metal forms a bond with an electron-rich atom, increasing substrate reactivity or stabilizing leaving groups during reactions. Water Activation Conversion of water into a more reactive nucleophile via interaction with a metal, enabling efficient hydrolysis under mild conditions. Carbonyl Carbon An atom in a carbonyl group whose reactivity toward nucleophiles is increased by metal complexation. Nucleophile A species that donates an electron pair to form a new bond, often attacking activated carbons in catalyzed reactions. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, its stability enhanced by metal coordination. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water splitting into ions, with its rate increased by metal ions forming reactive complexes. Metal Hydroxide Complex A structure where a metal ion is bonded to hydroxide, creating a potent nucleophile under physiological conditions. Physiological pH A near-neutral environment, around 7.4, where metal-catalyzed water activation is crucial due to low hydroxide availability. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile forms a bond with an activated carbon, often facilitated by metal ion catalysis. Nucleophilic Substitution A process where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group, with metal ions enhancing the reactivity of the substrate. Electron-rich Atom An atom with lone pairs that can coordinate with metals, increasing the atom's reactivity in catalyzed reactions. Partially Positive Charge A slight positive character developed on atoms or metals upon coordination, influencing reactivity and stability. Catalyst A substance, often a metal ion, that increases reaction rates without being consumed, typically by activating reactants. Complex An assembly formed when a metal ion binds to other atoms or molecules, altering their chemical properties.
Metal Ion Catalysis definitions
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