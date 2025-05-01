What charges do metal ions typically have in metal ion catalysis? Metal ions typically have a 2+ or 3+ charge in metal ion catalysis.

How do metal ions enhance the rate of reaction in catalysis? They enhance the rate by metal ion coordination and water activation.

What is the role of metal ion coordination in catalysis? Metal ion coordination increases the reactivity of carbonyl carbons towards nucleophilic attack and stabilizes leaving groups.

How does a metal ion make a carbonyl carbon more reactive? By coordinating with the carbonyl oxygen, the metal ion makes the carbonyl carbon more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.

What effect does metal ion coordination have on leaving groups? It stabilizes the leaving group, making it easier for the group to leave during the reaction.

How does a metal ion act similarly to a proton in catalysis? The metal ion acts like a proton by forming a bond with an electron-rich atom, increasing its partial positive character.