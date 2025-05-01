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What charges do metal ions typically have in metal ion catalysis? Metal ions typically have a 2+ or 3+ charge in metal ion catalysis. How do metal ions enhance the rate of reaction in catalysis? They enhance the rate by metal ion coordination and water activation. What is the role of metal ion coordination in catalysis? Metal ion coordination increases the reactivity of carbonyl carbons towards nucleophilic attack and stabilizes leaving groups. How does a metal ion make a carbonyl carbon more reactive? By coordinating with the carbonyl oxygen, the metal ion makes the carbonyl carbon more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. What effect does metal ion coordination have on leaving groups? It stabilizes the leaving group, making it easier for the group to leave during the reaction. How does a metal ion act similarly to a proton in catalysis? The metal ion acts like a proton by forming a bond with an electron-rich atom, increasing its partial positive character. What is water activation in the context of metal ion catalysis? Water activation is when a metal ion increases the nucleophilicity of water by forming a metal hydroxide complex. Why is water activation important under physiological pH? At physiological pH, free hydroxide ions are scarce, so water activation allows the formation of a more nucleophilic metal hydroxide complex. What type of reactions can the metal hydroxide complex participate in? The metal hydroxide complex can participate in nucleophilic addition and nucleophilic substitution reactions. Why is the metal hydroxide complex more nucleophilic than water? Because the metal ion increases the electron density on the hydroxide, making it a stronger nucleophile than water. What is the significance of metal ion catalysis in biological systems? It allows efficient catalytic reactions under physiological conditions where strong nucleophiles like hydroxide are not available. How does the metal ion stabilize the leaving group in a reaction? By coordinating with the leaving group, the metal ion increases its partial positive charge, making it a better leaving group. What happens to the oxygen atom when it coordinates with a metal ion? The oxygen atom becomes partially positive due to its interaction with the partially positive metal ion. What are the two main mechanisms by which metal ions catalyze reactions? The two main mechanisms are metal ion coordination and water activation. Why can't free hydroxide ions be used in biological systems for catalysis? Because physiological pH is neutral, free hydroxide ions are not present in significant amounts, so metal-activated water is used instead.
Metal Ion Catalysis quiz
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