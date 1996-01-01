Molecular Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the molecular geometry predicted around a carbon atom in cyclohexene?
The carbon atoms in cyclohexene can be either sp2 or sp3 hybridized. The sp2 hybridized carbons (those involved in the double bond) have a trigonal planar geometry, while the sp3 hybridized carbons have a tetrahedral geometry.
What are the possible numbers of electron groups that can result in a linear molecular geometry?
A linear molecular geometry can result from either two electron groups (as in sp hybridization) or from five electron groups with three lone pairs (as in some expanded octet cases).
What is the molecular geometry around the carbon atom in phosgene (COCl2)?
The carbon atom in phosgene (COCl2) is sp2 hybridized and has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
What is the molecular shape of methane (CH4)?
Methane (CH4) has a tetrahedral molecular shape.
What is the molecular geometry of methane (CH4)?
The molecular geometry of methane (CH4) is tetrahedral.
What is the molecular geometry of the left carbon atom in acetic acid?
The left carbon atom in acetic acid (the methyl carbon) is sp3 hybridized and has a tetrahedral geometry.
What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the phosgene (COCl2) molecule?
The shape of the phosgene (COCl2) molecule is best described as trigonal planar.
What is the geometry of the sulfur atom in methanesulfonic acid?
The sulfur atom in methanesulfonic acid is typically surrounded by four groups (two oxygens, one hydroxyl, and one methyl), resulting in a tetrahedral geometry.
What is the electron domain geometry of the carbon atom in fluoroformaldehyde (HCOF)?
The carbon atom in fluoroformaldehyde (HCOF) is sp2 hybridized and has a trigonal planar electron domain geometry.
What is the molecular geometry of the carbon atom in fluoroformaldehyde (HCOF)?
The molecular geometry of the carbon atom in fluoroformaldehyde (HCOF) is trigonal planar.
What is the geometry around the left-most carbon in the molecule CH2CHCH3 (propene)?
The left-most carbon in propene (CH2CHCH3) is sp2 hybridized and has a trigonal planar geometry.
What statement best describes the arrangement of the atoms in an ethylene (C2H4) molecule?
In ethylene (C2H4), each carbon is sp2 hybridized and the atoms are arranged in a planar, trigonal planar geometry.
What is the molecular geometry about the carbon atoms in ethane (C2H6)?
The carbon atoms in ethane (C2H6) are sp3 hybridized and have a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
What is the molecular geometry of the left-most carbon atom in a molecule with a double bond to oxygen and two single bonds to other atoms?
A carbon atom with a double bond to oxygen and two single bonds to other atoms is sp2 hybridized and has a trigonal planar geometry.
What is the geometry of a trigonal planar carbon atom?
A trigonal planar carbon atom is sp2 hybridized and has a planar geometry with 120-degree bond angles.
What is the geometry about a carbon atom with three groups and no lone pairs?
A carbon atom with three groups and no lone pairs is sp2 hybridized and has a trigonal planar geometry.
What shape best describes the methyl cation (CH3+)?
The methyl cation (CH3+) has three groups and no lone pairs, so its shape is trigonal planar.
What is the molecular geometry around carbon in phosgene (COCl2)?
The molecular geometry around carbon in phosgene (COCl2) is trigonal planar.
What is the molecular geometry of chlorine pentafluoride (ClF5)?
Chlorine pentafluoride (ClF5) has five bonded atoms and one lone pair on chlorine, resulting in a square pyramidal molecular geometry.
What is the molecular geometry of hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?
Hydrogen cyanide (HCN) has a linear molecular geometry.
What is the molecular geometry of 1,2-dibromoethyne (C2H2Br2)?
In 1,2-dibromoethyne (C2H2Br2), the carbons are sp hybridized and the molecule has a linear geometry.