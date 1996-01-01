Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Molecular Geometry

Next Topic

Hybridization describes orbitals, but molecular geometry describes the shape of the atom. 

1

concept

Molecular Geometry Explained.

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Note: Many professors refer to ALL sp2 hybridized atoms as “trigonal planar” even though that is technically not correct for atoms with lone pairs. Just go with the flow if that happens!

Let's find the hybridization and geometry of the indicated atoms in the following molecules:

Content
2

example

Predict the hybridization and molecular geometry

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

Determine the hybridization of the following selected atoms: 

4
Problem

PRACTICE:Determine the hybridization and molecular geometry of the following selected atoms:

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.