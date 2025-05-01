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Molecular Orbital Theory definitions

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  • Molecular Orbital Theory
    A framework explaining how atomic orbitals combine to form new orbitals that extend over an entire molecule, crucial for understanding bonding in organic compounds.
  • Conjugation
    A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across adjacent nonbonding orbitals, enhancing stability and enabling resonance in molecules.
  • Resonance
    A situation where electrons are shared between multiple atoms, allowing for electron delocalization without moving atomic nuclei.
  • Hybridization
    A process where atomic s and p orbitals blend to create new, equivalent orbitals, optimizing electron distribution for bonding.
  • sp2 Hybridization
    A state where one s and two p orbitals mix, forming three planar orbitals ideal for creating double bonds in alkenes.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A region around an atom where electrons are likely to be found, serving as the basis for forming molecular orbitals.
  • Molecular Orbital
    A region in a molecule where electrons are likely to be found, resulting from the overlap of atomic orbitals from different atoms.
  • Bonding Orbital
    A molecular orbital formed by constructive interference, increasing electron density between nuclei and stabilizing the molecule.
  • Antibonding Orbital
    A molecular orbital formed by destructive interference, creating a node and reducing electron density between nuclei, leading to instability.
  • Node
    A region in a molecular orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero due to destructive interference.
  • Linear Combination of Atomic Orbitals
    A method for predicting molecular orbital shapes by mathematically combining atomic orbitals, abbreviated as LCAO.
  • Constructive Interference
    A wave interaction where orbital phases align, amplifying electron density and favoring bond formation.
  • Destructive Interference
    A wave interaction where orbital phases oppose, canceling electron density and creating nodes.
  • Sigma Bond
    A bond formed by head-on overlap of orbitals, concentrating electron density directly between two nuclei.
  • Pi Bond
    A bond formed by side-to-side overlap of p orbitals, with electron density above and below the bonding axis.