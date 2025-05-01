Molecular Orbital Theory A framework explaining how atomic orbitals combine to form new orbitals that extend over an entire molecule, crucial for understanding bonding in organic compounds.

Conjugation A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across adjacent nonbonding orbitals, enhancing stability and enabling resonance in molecules.

Resonance A situation where electrons are shared between multiple atoms, allowing for electron delocalization without moving atomic nuclei.

Hybridization A process where atomic s and p orbitals blend to create new, equivalent orbitals, optimizing electron distribution for bonding.

sp2 Hybridization A state where one s and two p orbitals mix, forming three planar orbitals ideal for creating double bonds in alkenes.

Atomic Orbital A region around an atom where electrons are likely to be found, serving as the basis for forming molecular orbitals.