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Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule that can exist in two mirror-image forms based on the arrangement of its atoms.
  • Chirality
    A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, leading to distinct forms.
  • Absolute Configuration
    The spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center, determining the molecule's handedness.
  • Optical Activity
    The ability of a compound to rotate plane-polarized light, indicating the presence of chirality.
  • D-Form
    A sugar configuration where the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon points to the right in a Fischer projection.
  • L-Form
    A sugar configuration where the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon points to the left in a Fischer projection.
  • Enantiomer
    A non-superimposable mirror image of a chiral molecule, often with opposite optical activity.
  • Penultimate Carbon
    The second-to-last carbon in a monosaccharide chain, crucial for assigning D or L configuration.
  • Stereo Descriptor
    A label for the chiral center used to determine the D or L form of a monosaccharide.
  • Fischer Projection
    A two-dimensional representation of molecules showing the spatial arrangement of groups around chiral centers.
  • R Configuration
    A specific spatial arrangement at a chiral center, often corresponding to D-form in sugars but not universally.
  • S Configuration
    A specific spatial arrangement at a chiral center, often corresponding to L-form in sugars but with exceptions.
  • Dextrorotary
    A property of rotating plane-polarized light clockwise, historically linked to D-form but not always accurate.
  • Levorotary
    A property of rotating plane-polarized light counterclockwise, historically linked to L-form but not always accurate.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images.