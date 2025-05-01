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Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule that can exist in two mirror-image forms based on the arrangement of its atoms. Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, leading to distinct forms. Absolute Configuration The spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center, determining the molecule's handedness. Optical Activity The ability of a compound to rotate plane-polarized light, indicating the presence of chirality. D-Form A sugar configuration where the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon points to the right in a Fischer projection. L-Form A sugar configuration where the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon points to the left in a Fischer projection. Enantiomer A non-superimposable mirror image of a chiral molecule, often with opposite optical activity. Penultimate Carbon The second-to-last carbon in a monosaccharide chain, crucial for assigning D or L configuration. Stereo Descriptor A label for the chiral center used to determine the D or L form of a monosaccharide. Fischer Projection A two-dimensional representation of molecules showing the spatial arrangement of groups around chiral centers. R Configuration A specific spatial arrangement at a chiral center, often corresponding to D-form in sugars but not universally. S Configuration A specific spatial arrangement at a chiral center, often corresponding to L-form in sugars but with exceptions. Dextrorotary A property of rotating plane-polarized light clockwise, historically linked to D-form but not always accurate. Levorotary A property of rotating plane-polarized light counterclockwise, historically linked to L-form but not always accurate. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images.
Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism definitions
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Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism
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