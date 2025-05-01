Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule that can exist in two mirror-image forms based on the arrangement of its atoms.

Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, leading to distinct forms.

Absolute Configuration The spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center, determining the molecule's handedness.

Optical Activity The ability of a compound to rotate plane-polarized light, indicating the presence of chirality.

D-Form A sugar configuration where the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon points to the right in a Fischer projection.

L-Form A sugar configuration where the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon points to the left in a Fischer projection.