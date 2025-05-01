Monosaccharide Simple carbohydrate unit that can undergo multiple structural changes in basic conditions, leading to various isomers.

Aldose Sugar containing an aldehyde group, capable of rearranging into a ketose under basic conditions via enediol intermediates.

Ketose Sugar containing a ketone group, often formed from aldoses through base-catalyzed rearrangement involving enediol intermediates.

Enediol Intermediate with adjacent hydroxyl groups on a double-bonded carbon chain, crucial for both epimerization and rearrangement reactions.

Epimerization Process where the configuration at a single stereocenter, often C2, is inverted, producing a different stereoisomer.

Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement Transformation where an aldose is converted into a ketose, or vice versa, through an enediol intermediate in basic solution.