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Monosaccharide Simple carbohydrate unit that can undergo multiple structural changes in basic conditions, leading to various isomers. Aldose Sugar containing an aldehyde group, capable of rearranging into a ketose under basic conditions via enediol intermediates. Ketose Sugar containing a ketone group, often formed from aldoses through base-catalyzed rearrangement involving enediol intermediates. Enediol Intermediate with adjacent hydroxyl groups on a double-bonded carbon chain, crucial for both epimerization and rearrangement reactions. Epimerization Process where the configuration at a single stereocenter, often C2, is inverted, producing a different stereoisomer. Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement Transformation where an aldose is converted into a ketose, or vice versa, through an enediol intermediate in basic solution. Lobry de Bruyn Van Ekenstein Reaction Historical name for the base-catalyzed interconversion between aldoses and ketoses via enediol intermediates. Alpha Hydrogen Hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group, whose removal initiates enediol formation. Isomerization Conversion of a molecule into another molecule with the same atoms but a different arrangement, often leading to new sugars. Anomer Type of stereoisomer differing at the hemiacetal or hemiketal carbon, such as alpha and beta forms of glucose. Mannose C-2 epimer of glucose, formed through base-catalyzed epimerization involving an enediol intermediate. Fructose Ketohexose produced from glucose via aldose-ketose rearrangement, involving carbonyl migration to C2. Enolate Resonance-stabilized anion formed after deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen, serving as a key intermediate in rearrangements. Basic Conditions Environment with excess hydroxide ions, promoting tautomerization, isomerization, and rearrangement of sugars. Tautomerization Rapid interconversion between structural isomers, such as between aldehyde and enediol forms, under basic conditions.
Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement definitions
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Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement
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