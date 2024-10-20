Monosaccharide quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an example of a complex carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Fructose D) Galactose B) Starch

Which of the following is a complex carbohydrate? A) Sucrose B) Cellulose C) Glucose D) Fructose B) Cellulose

Which is a carbohydrate monomer? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) Glycogen A) Glucose

What characteristic is used to distinguish monosaccharides? A) Number of carbon atoms B) Presence of nitrogen C) Type of fatty acid D) Number of phosphate groups A) Number of carbon atoms

What is the monomer for carbohydrates? Monosaccharides

What are the monomers of carbohydrates? Monosaccharides

What is an example of a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) Maltose A) Glucose

Which statement best explains how the structure of a starch molecule relates to its function? Starch is a polysaccharide with a helical structure, allowing it to store energy efficiently in plants.

Which of the following is not a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) Sucrose D) Sucrose

In a molecule of sugar, what is the general formula? CH2O to the n, where n is a number greater than or equal to 3.

What is the primary function of carbohydrates? To provide energy for the body.

Starches are examples of which type of carbohydrate? Complex carbohydrates

Which of the following is an example of a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) Maltose A) Glucose

Which of the following are the categories of carbohydrates? A) Monosaccharides, Disaccharides, Polysaccharides B) Proteins, Lipids, Nucleic Acids C) Amino Acids, Fatty Acids, Nucleotides D) Vitamins, Minerals, Water A) Monosaccharides, Disaccharides, Polysaccharides

Which carbohydrate(s) provide short-term energy storage? A) Glycogen B) Cellulose C) Starch D) Chitin A) Glycogen

Which of the following is not a type of carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) Hemoglobin D) Hemoglobin

Which of the following describe monosaccharides? A) Simple sugars B) Complex carbohydrates C) Proteins D) Lipids A) Simple sugars

Which of the following is a simple sugar? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) Glycogen A) Glucose

Which monosaccharide is commonly found as a component in fruit? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) Ribose B) Fructose

Which of the following carbohydrates would not be a molecule used for energy storage? A) Glycogen B) Starch C) Cellulose D) Sucrose C) Cellulose

Plants use which molecule as an energy-storing carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) Fructose B) Starch

A sugar is a type of what molecule? A) Protein B) Lipid C) Carbohydrate D) Nucleic Acid C) Carbohydrate

Which of the following is a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) Maltose A) Glucose

Which of the following is a type of complex carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Fructose D) Galactose B) Starch

Sugar is a common term for which type of molecule? A) Protein B) Lipid C) Carbohydrate D) Nucleic Acid C) Carbohydrate

Which of the following are examples of simple sugars? A) Glucose and Fructose B) Starch and Cellulose C) Glycogen and Chitin D) Proteins and Lipids A) Glucose and Fructose

What type of complex carbohydrate is cellulose and what is its role in plant cells? Cellulose is a structural carbohydrate that provides support to plant cell walls.

What is the difference between monosaccharides and disaccharides? Monosaccharides are single sugar units, while disaccharides consist of two monosaccharide units linked together.

What type of molecule is cellulose? Cellulose is a polysaccharide.

Which of the following are structural carbohydrate molecules? A) Cellulose B) Starch C) Glycogen D) Sucrose A) Cellulose

What is the difference between a monosaccharide and a polysaccharide? Monosaccharides are single sugar units, while polysaccharides are long chains of monosaccharide units.

Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? A) Number of carbon atoms B) Arrangement of atoms C) Type of carbonyl group D) Presence of nitrogen B) Arrangement of atoms

Which of the following statements about glucose is false? A) It is a monosaccharide B) It is a component of starch C) It is a disaccharide D) It is used for energy C) It is a disaccharide

Which of the following carbohydrates is used to store energy in animal cells? A) Glycogen B) Cellulose C) Starch D) Chitin A) Glycogen

What are monosaccharides? Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar units.

What are three ways monosaccharides differ from one another? Monosaccharides differ in carbon chain length, carbonyl group type (aldehyde or ketone), and stereochemistry.

What type of monomers are combined to form carbohydrates? Monosaccharides

Which of the following molecules is a building block for a polysaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) Maltose A) Glucose

Which of the following can vary among monosaccharides? A) Number of carbon atoms B) Type of carbonyl group C) Arrangement of hydroxyl groups D) All of the above D) All of the above