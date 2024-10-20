Monosaccharide quiz #1 Flashcards
Monosaccharide quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
1/40
Terms in this set (40)
- Which of the following is an example of a complex carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Fructose D) GalactoseB) Starch
- Which of the following is a complex carbohydrate? A) Sucrose B) Cellulose C) Glucose D) FructoseB) Cellulose
- Which is a carbohydrate monomer? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) GlycogenA) Glucose
- What characteristic is used to distinguish monosaccharides? A) Number of carbon atoms B) Presence of nitrogen C) Type of fatty acid D) Number of phosphate groupsA) Number of carbon atoms
- What is the monomer for carbohydrates?Monosaccharides
- What are the monomers of carbohydrates?Monosaccharides
- What is an example of a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) MaltoseA) Glucose
- Which statement best explains how the structure of a starch molecule relates to its function?Starch is a polysaccharide with a helical structure, allowing it to store energy efficiently in plants.
- Which of the following is not a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) SucroseD) Sucrose
- In a molecule of sugar, what is the general formula?CH2O to the n, where n is a number greater than or equal to 3.
- What is the primary function of carbohydrates?To provide energy for the body.
- Starches are examples of which type of carbohydrate?Complex carbohydrates
- Which of the following is an example of a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) MaltoseA) Glucose
- Which of the following are the categories of carbohydrates? A) Monosaccharides, Disaccharides, Polysaccharides B) Proteins, Lipids, Nucleic Acids C) Amino Acids, Fatty Acids, Nucleotides D) Vitamins, Minerals, WaterA) Monosaccharides, Disaccharides, Polysaccharides
- Which carbohydrate(s) provide short-term energy storage? A) Glycogen B) Cellulose C) Starch D) ChitinA) Glycogen
- Which of the following is not a type of carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) HemoglobinD) Hemoglobin
- Which of the following describe monosaccharides? A) Simple sugars B) Complex carbohydrates C) Proteins D) LipidsA) Simple sugars
- Which of the following is a simple sugar? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) GlycogenA) Glucose
- Which monosaccharide is commonly found as a component in fruit? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) RiboseB) Fructose
- Which of the following carbohydrates would not be a molecule used for energy storage? A) Glycogen B) Starch C) Cellulose D) SucroseC) Cellulose
- Plants use which molecule as an energy-storing carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) FructoseB) Starch
- A sugar is a type of what molecule? A) Protein B) Lipid C) Carbohydrate D) Nucleic AcidC) Carbohydrate
- Which of the following is a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) MaltoseA) Glucose
- Which of the following is a type of complex carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Fructose D) GalactoseB) Starch
- Sugar is a common term for which type of molecule? A) Protein B) Lipid C) Carbohydrate D) Nucleic AcidC) Carbohydrate
- Which of the following are examples of simple sugars? A) Glucose and Fructose B) Starch and Cellulose C) Glycogen and Chitin D) Proteins and LipidsA) Glucose and Fructose
- What type of complex carbohydrate is cellulose and what is its role in plant cells?Cellulose is a structural carbohydrate that provides support to plant cell walls.
- What is the difference between monosaccharides and disaccharides?Monosaccharides are single sugar units, while disaccharides consist of two monosaccharide units linked together.
- What type of molecule is cellulose?Cellulose is a polysaccharide.
- Which of the following are structural carbohydrate molecules? A) Cellulose B) Starch C) Glycogen D) SucroseA) Cellulose
- What is the difference between a monosaccharide and a polysaccharide?Monosaccharides are single sugar units, while polysaccharides are long chains of monosaccharide units.
- Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? A) Number of carbon atoms B) Arrangement of atoms C) Type of carbonyl group D) Presence of nitrogenB) Arrangement of atoms
- Which of the following statements about glucose is false? A) It is a monosaccharide B) It is a component of starch C) It is a disaccharide D) It is used for energyC) It is a disaccharide
- Which of the following carbohydrates is used to store energy in animal cells? A) Glycogen B) Cellulose C) Starch D) ChitinA) Glycogen
- What are monosaccharides?Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar units.
- What are three ways monosaccharides differ from one another?Monosaccharides differ in carbon chain length, carbonyl group type (aldehyde or ketone), and stereochemistry.
- What type of monomers are combined to form carbohydrates?Monosaccharides
- Which of the following molecules is a building block for a polysaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) MaltoseA) Glucose
- Which of the following can vary among monosaccharides? A) Number of carbon atoms B) Type of carbonyl group C) Arrangement of hydroxyl groups D) All of the aboveD) All of the above
- Glucose and glycogen are examples of what group of organic compounds?Carbohydrates