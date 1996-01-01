Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

24. Carbohydrates

Monosaccharide

Next Topic

Sugars, saccharides, and carbohydrates are all different words for the same types of molecules. Now that we're all on the same page, let's begin our journey on these fascinating molecules. 

1

concept

clock
12m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Monosaccharides can be described by both generic names and specific names.

 

Generic naming involves: 

  • Carbonyl type (i.e. aldo— )
  • Carbon Chain Length (Pre-IUPAC) with –“ose” ending (i.e. –triose, -tetrose, –pentose, -hexose, etc)
2
Problem

Provide the generic name for the following monosaccharide.

3
Problem

How many possible stereoisomers AND epimers exist for the following aldopentose? Draw all of the possible epimers. 

4

example

Identifying Types of Stereoisomers

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.