Monosaccharide quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 25 ) Hide definitions

How are sugar molecules in living things classified? Sugar molecules are classified as carbohydrates.

Which sugar needs no digestion and can be absorbed directly into the blood? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) Maltose A) Glucose

Which of the following is the primary function of carbohydrates in living organisms? To provide energy

Which carbohydrate makes up the cell walls of fungi and the exoskeletons of arthropods? Chitin

Which of the following is not a common feature of monosaccharides? A) They are simple sugars B) They have a carbonyl group C) They are complex carbohydrates D) They have multiple hydroxyl groups C) They are complex carbohydrates

Which of the following carbohydrates is used to store long-term energy in plant cells? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) Chitin A) Starch

Which of the following carbohydrates is used to store energy in plant cells? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) Chitin A) Starch

Which monomers make up carbohydrates? Monosaccharides

Which of the following statements best describes the structure of carbohydrates? Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, typically in a ratio of 1:2:1.

Which of these is not a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) Sucrose D) Sucrose

Which of the following statements best describes the structure and function of a carbohydrate? Carbohydrates are organic compounds that provide energy and structural support.

Which of the following is a molecule of glucose? A) C6H12O6 B) C12H22O11 C) C5H10O5 D) C4H8O4 A) C6H12O6

Which of the following best describes simple carbohydrates? Simple carbohydrates are sugars that consist of one or two sugar units.

What is the monomer of carbohydrate? Monosaccharides

How many monosaccharides can form if this polysaccharide breaks up? The number of monosaccharides formed depends on the length of the polysaccharide chain.

Which of the following molecules is a carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Amino Acid C) Fatty Acid D) Nucleotide A) Glucose

How many carbon rings are found in a monosaccharide? Monosaccharides can form rings, typically containing 5 or 6 carbon atoms.

Which molecule has a sugar component? A) DNA B) Protein C) Lipid D) Water A) DNA

Which two of the following are the sugar monomers found in peptidoglycan? A) N-acetylglucosamine B) N-acetylmuramic acid C) Glucose D) Fructose A) N-acetylglucosamine, B) N-acetylmuramic acid

Which describes the composition of carbohydrates? Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms.

What simple sugar is produced during photosynthesis? Glucose

Which of the following is not a complex carbohydrate? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) Glucose D) Glucose

Glycogen is which type of carbohydrate? Glycogen is a polysaccharide.

Which carbohydrate is involved in the storage of energy? Glycogen