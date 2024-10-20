Monosaccharide quiz #2 Flashcards
Monosaccharide quiz #2
- How are sugar molecules in living things classified?Sugar molecules are classified as carbohydrates.
- Which sugar needs no digestion and can be absorbed directly into the blood? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) MaltoseA) Glucose
- Which of the following is the primary function of carbohydrates in living organisms?To provide energy
- Which carbohydrate makes up the cell walls of fungi and the exoskeletons of arthropods?Chitin
- Which of the following is not a common feature of monosaccharides? A) They are simple sugars B) They have a carbonyl group C) They are complex carbohydrates D) They have multiple hydroxyl groupsC) They are complex carbohydrates
- Which of the following carbohydrates is used to store long-term energy in plant cells? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) ChitinA) Starch
- Which monomers make up carbohydrates?Monosaccharides
- Which of the following statements best describes the structure of carbohydrates?Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, typically in a ratio of 1:2:1.
- Which of these is not a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) SucroseD) Sucrose
- Which of the following statements best describes the structure and function of a carbohydrate?Carbohydrates are organic compounds that provide energy and structural support.
- Which of the following is a molecule of glucose? A) C6H12O6 B) C12H22O11 C) C5H10O5 D) C4H8O4A) C6H12O6
- Which of the following best describes simple carbohydrates?Simple carbohydrates are sugars that consist of one or two sugar units.
- What is the monomer of carbohydrate?Monosaccharides
- How many monosaccharides can form if this polysaccharide breaks up?The number of monosaccharides formed depends on the length of the polysaccharide chain.
- Which of the following molecules is a carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Amino Acid C) Fatty Acid D) NucleotideA) Glucose
- How many carbon rings are found in a monosaccharide?Monosaccharides can form rings, typically containing 5 or 6 carbon atoms.
- Which molecule has a sugar component? A) DNA B) Protein C) Lipid D) WaterA) DNA
- Which two of the following are the sugar monomers found in peptidoglycan? A) N-acetylglucosamine B) N-acetylmuramic acid C) Glucose D) FructoseA) N-acetylglucosamine, B) N-acetylmuramic acid
- Which describes the composition of carbohydrates?Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms.
- What simple sugar is produced during photosynthesis?Glucose
- Which of the following is not a complex carbohydrate? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) GlucoseD) Glucose
- Glycogen is which type of carbohydrate?Glycogen is a polysaccharide.
- Which carbohydrate is involved in the storage of energy?Glycogen
- Which monosaccharide is found abundantly in fruits? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) RiboseB) Fructose