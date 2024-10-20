Monosaccharide quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Monosaccharide quiz #2

Monosaccharide quiz #2
  • How are sugar molecules in living things classified?
    Sugar molecules are classified as carbohydrates.
  • Which sugar needs no digestion and can be absorbed directly into the blood? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Lactose D) Maltose
    A) Glucose
  • Which of the following is the primary function of carbohydrates in living organisms?
    To provide energy
  • Which carbohydrate makes up the cell walls of fungi and the exoskeletons of arthropods?
    Chitin
  • Which of the following is not a common feature of monosaccharides? A) They are simple sugars B) They have a carbonyl group C) They are complex carbohydrates D) They have multiple hydroxyl groups
    C) They are complex carbohydrates
  • Which of the following carbohydrates is used to store long-term energy in plant cells? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) Chitin
    A) Starch
  • Which monomers make up carbohydrates?
    Monosaccharides
  • Which of the following statements best describes the structure of carbohydrates?
    Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, typically in a ratio of 1:2:1.
  • Which of these is not a monosaccharide? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) Sucrose
    D) Sucrose
  • Which of the following statements best describes the structure and function of a carbohydrate?
    Carbohydrates are organic compounds that provide energy and structural support.
  • Which of the following is a molecule of glucose? A) C6H12O6 B) C12H22O11 C) C5H10O5 D) C4H8O4
    A) C6H12O6
  • Which of the following best describes simple carbohydrates?
    Simple carbohydrates are sugars that consist of one or two sugar units.
  • What is the monomer of carbohydrate?
    Monosaccharides
  • How many monosaccharides can form if this polysaccharide breaks up?
    The number of monosaccharides formed depends on the length of the polysaccharide chain.
  • Which of the following molecules is a carbohydrate? A) Glucose B) Amino Acid C) Fatty Acid D) Nucleotide
    A) Glucose
  • How many carbon rings are found in a monosaccharide?
    Monosaccharides can form rings, typically containing 5 or 6 carbon atoms.
  • Which molecule has a sugar component? A) DNA B) Protein C) Lipid D) Water
    A) DNA
  • Which two of the following are the sugar monomers found in peptidoglycan? A) N-acetylglucosamine B) N-acetylmuramic acid C) Glucose D) Fructose
    A) N-acetylglucosamine, B) N-acetylmuramic acid
  • Which describes the composition of carbohydrates?
    Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms.
  • What simple sugar is produced during photosynthesis?
    Glucose
  • Which of the following is not a complex carbohydrate? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) Glucose
    D) Glucose
  • Glycogen is which type of carbohydrate?
    Glycogen is a polysaccharide.
  • Which carbohydrate is involved in the storage of energy?
    Glycogen
  • Which monosaccharide is found abundantly in fruits? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Galactose D) Ribose
    B) Fructose