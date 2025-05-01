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Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule containing multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a building block for carbohydrates. Acylation A chemical process where acyl groups are introduced to a molecule, often enhancing its reactivity or stability. Acid Chloride A reactive compound featuring a carbonyl bonded to a chlorine atom, commonly used to introduce acyl groups. Anhydride A compound derived from two acids by removal of water, often used as an acylating agent in organic synthesis. Pyridine A nitrogen-containing aromatic base, valued for its ability to deprotonate without interfering with acylating agents. Acetyl Group A functional group with the structure CH3CO–, frequently added to molecules to form esters or amides. OAC A shorthand notation for an oxygen atom bonded to an acetyl group, commonly seen in acetylated sugars. Polyester Derivative A molecule formed when multiple ester linkages are introduced, often by acylating all hydroxyl groups of a sugar. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, forming a new bond. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the carbon. Ester Linkage A bond formed between a carbonyl carbon and an oxygen atom, typically resulting from acylation of alcohols. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction. Glucopyranose A six-membered ring form of glucose, commonly used as a substrate in acylation reactions. Base A substance capable of accepting protons or deprotonating other molecules, often facilitating nucleophilic reactions. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, making sugars reactive toward acylation.
Monosaccharides - Acylation definitions
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Monosaccharides - Acylation
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