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Monosaccharides - Acylation definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule containing multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a building block for carbohydrates.
  • Acylation
    A chemical process where acyl groups are introduced to a molecule, often enhancing its reactivity or stability.
  • Acid Chloride
    A reactive compound featuring a carbonyl bonded to a chlorine atom, commonly used to introduce acyl groups.
  • Anhydride
    A compound derived from two acids by removal of water, often used as an acylating agent in organic synthesis.
  • Pyridine
    A nitrogen-containing aromatic base, valued for its ability to deprotonate without interfering with acylating agents.
  • Acetyl Group
    A functional group with the structure CH3CO–, frequently added to molecules to form esters or amides.
  • OAC
    A shorthand notation for an oxygen atom bonded to an acetyl group, commonly seen in acetylated sugars.
  • Polyester Derivative
    A molecule formed when multiple ester linkages are introduced, often by acylating all hydroxyl groups of a sugar.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, forming a new bond.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    A transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the carbon.
  • Ester Linkage
    A bond formed between a carbonyl carbon and an oxygen atom, typically resulting from acylation of alcohols.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction.
  • Glucopyranose
    A six-membered ring form of glucose, commonly used as a substrate in acylation reactions.
  • Base
    A substance capable of accepting protons or deprotonating other molecules, often facilitating nucleophilic reactions.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, making sugars reactive toward acylation.