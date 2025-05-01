Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule containing multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a building block for carbohydrates.

Acylation A chemical process where acyl groups are introduced to a molecule, often enhancing its reactivity or stability.

Acid Chloride A reactive compound featuring a carbonyl bonded to a chlorine atom, commonly used to introduce acyl groups.

Anhydride A compound derived from two acids by removal of water, often used as an acylating agent in organic synthesis.

Pyridine A nitrogen-containing aromatic base, valued for its ability to deprotonate without interfering with acylating agents.

Acetyl Group A functional group with the structure CH3CO–, frequently added to molecules to form esters or amides.