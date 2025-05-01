What is the main purpose of monosaccharide acylation? The main purpose is to react monosaccharides with acid chlorides or anhydrides in the presence of a base to form polyester derivatives.

Which base is most commonly used in monosaccharide acylation and why? Pyridine is most commonly used because it can deprotonate the oxygen atoms without reacting with the acylating agents.

What is the condensed structure of an acetyl group as used in this reaction? The condensed structure is OAC, which represents an oxygen attached to a carbonyl and a methyl group.

What type of mechanism does monosaccharide acylation follow? It follows a nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) mechanism.

What is the role of pyridine in the acylation reaction? Pyridine acts as a base to deprotonate the hydroxyl groups, making them better nucleophiles.

Why is pyridine preferred over hydroxide as a base in this reaction? Pyridine is preferred because hydroxide could react with the acylating agent and hydrolyze it, while pyridine does not.