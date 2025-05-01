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Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule with multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a building block for carbohydrates. Alkylation A process where alkyl groups are introduced to oxygen atoms, converting hydroxyls into ethers or acetals. Ether A functional group formed when an oxygen atom is bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often via SN2 reactions. Acetal A structure with two OR groups attached to the same carbon, typically formed at the anomeric position of sugars. Williamson Ether Synthesis A method for forming ethers by reacting deprotonated alcohols with alkyl halides through SN2 mechanisms. Alkyl Halide A compound containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, commonly used as an electrophile in substitution reactions. Sulfonate Ester A group with a sulfonyl attached to an oxygen, serving as an excellent leaving group in nucleophilic substitution. Silver Oxide A reagent that enhances leaving group ability, facilitating nucleophilic attack without deprotonating the alcohol. Base A substance that removes protons from alcohols, generating nucleophilic oxygen atoms for substitution reactions. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge, capable of attacking electrophilic centers in substitution reactions. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution, often enhanced by resonance or metal coordination. Anomeric Carbon The carbon in a sugar ring bonded to two oxygens, whose substitution defines the formation of pyranosides. Pyranoside A cyclic sugar derivative with an alkyl or aryl group attached to the anomeric carbon, indicating full O-alkylation. SN2 Mechanism A concerted substitution process where a nucleophile attacks from the backside, displacing a leaving group in one step. Hydroxyl Group An -OH functional group present on sugars, serving as the site for alkylation and ether formation.
Monosaccharides - Alkylation definitions
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Monosaccharides - Alkylation
28. Carbohydrates
2 problems
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Laura
Monosaccharides - Acylation
28. Carbohydrates
2 problems
Topic
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
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