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Monosaccharides - Alkylation definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule with multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a building block for carbohydrates.
  • Alkylation
    A process where alkyl groups are introduced to oxygen atoms, converting hydroxyls into ethers or acetals.
  • Ether
    A functional group formed when an oxygen atom is bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often via SN2 reactions.
  • Acetal
    A structure with two OR groups attached to the same carbon, typically formed at the anomeric position of sugars.
  • Williamson Ether Synthesis
    A method for forming ethers by reacting deprotonated alcohols with alkyl halides through SN2 mechanisms.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, commonly used as an electrophile in substitution reactions.
  • Sulfonate Ester
    A group with a sulfonyl attached to an oxygen, serving as an excellent leaving group in nucleophilic substitution.
  • Silver Oxide
    A reagent that enhances leaving group ability, facilitating nucleophilic attack without deprotonating the alcohol.
  • Base
    A substance that removes protons from alcohols, generating nucleophilic oxygen atoms for substitution reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair or negative charge, capable of attacking electrophilic centers in substitution reactions.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution, often enhanced by resonance or metal coordination.
  • Anomeric Carbon
    The carbon in a sugar ring bonded to two oxygens, whose substitution defines the formation of pyranosides.
  • Pyranoside
    A cyclic sugar derivative with an alkyl or aryl group attached to the anomeric carbon, indicating full O-alkylation.
  • SN2 Mechanism
    A concerted substitution process where a nucleophile attacks from the backside, displacing a leaving group in one step.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    An -OH functional group present on sugars, serving as the site for alkylation and ether formation.