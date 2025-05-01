Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule with multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a building block for carbohydrates.

Alkylation A process where alkyl groups are introduced to oxygen atoms, converting hydroxyls into ethers or acetals.

Ether A functional group formed when an oxygen atom is bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often via SN2 reactions.

Acetal A structure with two OR groups attached to the same carbon, typically formed at the anomeric position of sugars.

Williamson Ether Synthesis A method for forming ethers by reacting deprotonated alcohols with alkyl halides through SN2 mechanisms.

Alkyl Halide A compound containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, commonly used as an electrophile in substitution reactions.