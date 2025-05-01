What is formed when monosaccharides undergo exhaustive alkylation at the O position? Exhaustive alkylation forms 4 ether groups and an acetal on the monosaccharide.

What is the key similarity between exhaustive alkylation of monosaccharides and the Williamson ether synthesis? Both involve deprotonating an alcohol to form a nucleophile that attacks an alkyl halide.

What are the three most common reagents used for monosaccharide alkylation? The three most common reagents are alkyl halides in base, sulfonate esters, and silver oxide.

Why does the base-promoted mechanism allow for multiple SN2 attacks during alkylation? The base deprotonates the alcohols, making them strong nucleophiles that can each perform a backside SN2 attack.

What is the role of the base in the base-promoted alkylation mechanism? The base deprotonates the alcohol groups, generating nucleophilic oxygens for SN2 attack.

Why are primary alkyl halides preferred in the base-promoted alkylation of monosaccharides? Primary alkyl halides are preferred because SN2 reactions are most efficient with them, while secondary or tertiary halides are less reactive.