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What is formed when monosaccharides undergo exhaustive alkylation at the O position? Exhaustive alkylation forms 4 ether groups and an acetal on the monosaccharide. What is the key similarity between exhaustive alkylation of monosaccharides and the Williamson ether synthesis? Both involve deprotonating an alcohol to form a nucleophile that attacks an alkyl halide. What are the three most common reagents used for monosaccharide alkylation? The three most common reagents are alkyl halides in base, sulfonate esters, and silver oxide. Why does the base-promoted mechanism allow for multiple SN2 attacks during alkylation? The base deprotonates the alcohols, making them strong nucleophiles that can each perform a backside SN2 attack. What is the role of the base in the base-promoted alkylation mechanism? The base deprotonates the alcohol groups, generating nucleophilic oxygens for SN2 attack. Why are primary alkyl halides preferred in the base-promoted alkylation of monosaccharides? Primary alkyl halides are preferred because SN2 reactions are most efficient with them, while secondary or tertiary halides are less reactive. What is the function of a sulfonate ester in monosaccharide alkylation? A sulfonate ester acts as a good leaving group, allowing nucleophilic attack by the deprotonated alcohol. How does the silver oxide mechanism differ from the base-promoted mechanism in monosaccharide alkylation? In the silver oxide mechanism, the alcohol remains neutral and the leaving group is made more reactive, facilitating nucleophilic attack. What is the final product called when an R group is attached to the anomeric carbon after alkylation? The product is called a pyranoside (or furanoside, depending on the ring), indicating an R group at the anomeric position. How many times does the SN2 reaction occur during exhaustive alkylation of a monosaccharide? The SN2 reaction occurs five times, once for each hydroxyl group on the monosaccharide. What is the main purpose of using silver oxide in the alkylation of monosaccharides? Silver oxide enhances the leaving group's ability, making the alkylation possible without deprotonating the alcohol. What is the net result of exhaustive alkylation on beta-D-glucopyranose? The net result is a fully alkylated beta-D-glucopyranoside, with R groups attached to all oxygen positions. Why is the term 'promoted' used instead of 'catalyzed' for the base-promoted mechanism? Because the base is not necessarily regenerated at the end, so it is not acting as a true catalyst. What happens to the leaving group in the base-promoted mechanism when a sulfonate ester is used? The leaving group is resonance stabilized after the nucleophilic attack, making it an excellent leaving group. What is the significance of the term 'oside' in the name of the alkylated product? 'Oside' indicates that an R group is attached to the anomeric carbon of the ring structure.
Monosaccharides - Alkylation quiz
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